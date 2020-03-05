CREEDMOOR — The Reidsville boys basketball season has ended in a playoff loss, and two spectators are facing charges for actions in South Granville's gymnasium two nights earlier.
The Rams lost 72-69 to South Granville in the completion of the Class 2-A state quarterfinal game tonight.
The game was suspended Tuesday night with 19.1 seconds remaining after multiple altercations involving fans near the Reidsville bench during a Rams timeout. South Granville led 72-66 at the time.
After Breon Pass inbounded the ball with 19.1 seconds remaining tonight, Carter Wilson made a three-point shot, according to staff writer Jim Sands of RockinghamNow.com. Reidsville fouled South Granville's Bobby Pettiford with 9.8 seconds remaining, and he missed on a one-and-one. Reidsville’s Jacob Marshall got the rebound, and a contested three-point attempt at the buzzer by Auldon Edwards rimmed out.
Spectators were not permitted inside the gymnasium for the game's conclusion.
The Butner-Creedmoor News reported that Creedmoor's Tyrell Thorpe, 20, the fan who ran around the court and into Reidsville's huddle Tuesday night, would be charged with disorderly conduct. After that incident, Bria Pass, 26, of Reidsville tried to push past an officer and she resisted the officer, Creedmoor police told the News. Pass will be charged with disorderly conduct and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. Click here to read the full report.
