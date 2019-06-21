REIDSVILLE — The news of Reidsville boys basketball coach Curtis Pass’ death greeted Rams fans and members of the community early today.
Pass, 41, apparently died as a result of respiratory and heart-related issues, but the official cause of death has not been determined.
He is survived by wife Nikia, son Breon and daughter Bria. Breon was an HSXtra.com All-Area selection in football and basketball during the 2018-19 school year and returns to the Rams for his junior year.
In addition to boys basketball, Curtis Pass was coached track and cross country at Reidsville. He recently learned that the cross-country and basketball teams had received recognition for excellence in the classroom, and that meant a great deal to a coach who worked tirelessly to ensure his players were successful in all walks of life. The 2018-19 boys basketball team had a collective grade-point average of 3.5 and the 2018 cross-country team compiled a 3.7 GPA.
“Our hearts are deeply saddened with the news of the passing of one our own, coach Curtis Pass," Rockingham County Schools officials said in a statement. "Coach Pass meant so much to the students and entire school at Reidsville High School. He was an integral part of our coaching staff, but more than that he was a person who believed in our student-athletes and worked hard every day to help each athlete perform at the highest level on the court and in the classroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the Reidsville High family."
Star power
A 1995 Reidsville graduate, Pass was an all-conference athlete during his playing days. Pass said taking over as head boys basketball coach at his alma mater was an opportunity he truly relished.
“It’s like a dream come true, really," Pass said after accepting the position in 2016. "I’ve been coaching for the last 14 years, just learning and trying to build my resumé. The opportunity finally came and I couldn’t be happier."
Pass guided the Rams to the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs in all three seasons as head coach. After Reidsville closed his first season at 12-12, the Rams improved to 20-6 in 2017-2018 and 20-10 in 2018-19. He compiled a record of 52-28 in those three seasons.
Following his graduation from Reidsville, Pass played basketball at Old Dominion and later transferred to West Georgia, where he became a member of the university's basketball hall of fame. Pass went on to play overseas on a European travel team and later in a summer pro league in Los Angeles before entering the coaching ranks.
One of his first coaching jobs was as an assistant to former Reidsville coach Ron Parsons. They guided the Rams to the 2003 NCHSAA Class 2-A championship.
Funeral arrangement for Pass have not been announced.