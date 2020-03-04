Start times and pairings have been announced for N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball regional finals on Saturday.
West
Shuford Gymnasium, Lenoir-Rhyne
Noon: Class 4-A boys, Charlotte Olympic vs. North Mecklenburg
2:15 p.m.: Class 2-A boys, Shelby vs. Marshville Forest Hills
4:30 p.m.: Class 3-A girls, Southeast Guilford vs. Morganton Freedom
6:45 p.m.: Class 3-A boys, Gastonia Hunter Huss vs. Morganton Freedom
Tarlton Complex, Catawba Valley Community College
Noon: Class 2-A girls, Newton-Conover vs. Forbush or Salisbury
2:15 p.m.: Class 1-A girls, Mitchell or Alleghany vs. Murphy
4:30 p.m.: Class 1-A boys, Winston-Salem Prep vs. Chatham Charter
6:45 p.m.: Class 4-A girls, Charlotte Vance vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek
East
Minges Coliseum, East Carolina
Noon: Class 1-A boys, Henderson Collegiate vs. North Edgecombe
2 p.m.: Class 1-A girls, Bishop McGuinness vs. Weldon
4 p.m.: Class 2-A girls, Kinston vs. Farmville Central
6 p.m.: Class 2-A boys, Reidsville or South Granville vs. Farmville Central
Capel Arena, Fayetteville State
Noon: Class 4-A Lumberton vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest
2 p.m.: Class 3-A girls, Jacksonville vs. Fayetteville E.E. Smith
4 p.m.: Class 4-A girls, Raleigh Millbrook vs. Southeast Raleigh
6 p.m.: Class 3-A boys, Pittsboro Northwood vs. Fayetteville Westover
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.