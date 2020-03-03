Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Fourth round of NCHSAA Class 3-A basketball playoffs
Where
Southeast Guilford High School
Why the Falcons won
A combination of relentless defense and a buzzer-beater from an unlikely source enabled Southeast to move on. An attitude adjustment in the locker room at halftime had the Falcons flying in the second half. But it still took a Millayna Redd three-pointer at the buzzer to give Southeast the victory.
Why the Cavaliers lost
A missed free throw with 11.4 seconds left gave the Falcons one more chance, and Redd proceeded to end Cuthbertson’s season. The Cavaliers were also unable to handle the Falcons’ pressure defense. Their seven-point lead evaporated and turned into a 10-point Southeast lead.
Stars
Southeast Guilford: Redd, and Preston, who had a game-high 19 points and had the rebound and pass that led to Redd’s last shot.
Cuthbertson: Lillian Anderson finished with 11 points. She brought the Cavaliers back from an early deficit with two key 3-pointers. Junior Maddie Dillinger scored 12 points and battled on the boards with the Falcons.
The big plays
The biggest play was Redd’s three-pointer with two seconds on the clock. With the score tied at 50-50, the Cavaliers missed the back end of a one-and-one with 11.8 to play. Preston grabbed the rebound and raced up court.
“At first I thought she was going to take it to the hole,” Redd said. “But then she dished it off to me. I was just thinking, ‘I have to do this for my team.’ After it went in, the crowd just mobbed me. It was wild.”
With 15.1 seconds to play, Sydney Roberts hit a three-pointer from the corner to give Southeast a 50-48 lead. But the Cavaliers quickly inbounded the ball and were fouled at mid-court by Shunte Bethea, her fifth foul.
“Millayna’s playing time has gone up and down,” Southeast coach Rachel Clark said. “When Shunte fouled out, she was the next one in line to go in.”
Southeast’s Raven Preston scored her team’s first five points gave the Falcons a lead they would hold until the final minute of the quarter.
What we learned
1. Pride got it started. The Falcons went into the locker room at halftime not at all please with their performance. “We didn’t feel we were playing our game,” said Falcon coach Rachel Clark. “Scoring just 21 points in the first half is not us. We said we didn’t want to go out (of the tournament) that way. We knew we had to change things defensively.”
2. The crowd helped. “When Southeast was forcing turnovers and cutting into Cuthbertson’s lead, the Falcon football team was urging them on. “Having the crowd – and all the football players – certainly played to our advantage,” said Clark.
What they’re saying
“We knew it would be an up-and-down game. Cuthbertson is a fantastic team.” -- Clark.
“I knew it was going in. As soon as I let it go, I knew it was in. I felt it. I just had to do what I had to do.” -- Redd.
“We will give them a little time to rest and then get back to it and make up a game plan for whoever we play next.” - -Clark.
