JAMESTOWN — When the buzzer finally sounded at Ragsdale, ending an epic, back-and-forth battle, Ragsdale students and fans flooded the court, kicking off a rowdy celebration.
It had been four years since the Tigers had defeated Southwest Guilford. But Nasir Parker grabbed a rebound after a Jordan Jones drive with three seconds left and scored to make it 66-65 Tigers. The Cowboys beat the Tigers by 14 earlier this season.
“Beating them is special,” said Parker, a junior who finished with eight points.
The win brought Ragsdale’s record to 3-3 and could serve as a major turning point in the team’s season.
“These guys have won a whole lot of games in middle school and JVs,” said Ragsdale coach James Atkinson. “Plus, we have a couple guys off the football team, and they had a good season. We have winners, and they have a lot of heart.”
Jones, who Parker calls “Our Rock,” wants to make sure that one emotional win doesn’t have an adverse effect on the season.
“We have to take it with a grain of salt,” said Jones. “It feels great right now, but we still have to turn around and play tomorrow.
“I’ll start reminding people of that as soon as I get into the locker room.”
The Tigers are at home today against Raleigh Wakefield.
“We have to keep the momentum going,” said Jones
Southwest 21 13 14 17 — 65
Ragsdale 17 15 14 20 — 66
Southwest (4-3): Deanthony Buchee 2, Bryce Causey 23, Jeremy Mull 17, Caleb Theriault 2, Eustrand Zonen 2, Mason Yarbray 12, Aamaj Platt 6.
Ragsdale (3-3): Jeremiah Manley 3, Aidan Freeman 5, Jordan Jones 21, Cameron Parker 2, Andrew Siler 15, Jahmeir Saigo 7, Nasir Parker 8, Aaron Fant 1, Jaylen Williams 4.
Ragsdale Girls hold off Southwest
The Ragsdale girls team stayed unbeaten with a 70-61 win over Southwest Guilford.
The Tigers, coming off a 24-4 record and a trip to the fourth round of the state playoffs last year, have lost just once i-n their last 12 games. However, coach Ben Bradford believes his team is a long way from where they should be.
“We are 6-0, so that’s good, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Bradford. “We play well in stretches and we have stretches where we don’t. We are trying to get the consistency level right.”
A 9-0 run at the end of the first quarter, gave Ragsdale a lead they wouldn’t lose. The Tigers broke open a 7-7 tie to lead 16-7 after the first quarter and 30-17 at the half.
A fourth-quarter comeback helped Southwest (4-4) cut the lead to nine points with 4:00 left, but that’s as close as the Cowboys could come.
Southwest’s Kendall Show led all scorers with 22 points. Ragsdale had four players in double-figures, led by Diamond Moore with 18.
Southwest 7 10 17 27 — 61
Ragsdale 16 14 17 23 — 70
Southwest (4-4): Tir Nyok 21, Kendal Show 22, Grayce Slade 2, Ja’Lyn Slade 5, Lauryn Adeloye 3, Jocelyn Foust 4, Aja Hairston 2,
Ragsdale (7-0): Mariah Frazier 14, Diamond Monroe 18, Alyssa Bradford 13, Nyah Stallings 5, Katarina Moro 2, Aijah Palmore 15, Victoria Boddle 2, Megan Byrd 1.
