Southeast Girls BBK (copy)

Southeast Guilford’s Kennedi Simmons led the Falcons to their first state title last season and helped them advance to the NCHSA Class 3-A championship game again this year before the NCHSAA postponed the championships indefinitely because of the COVID-19 virus.

• High-scoring 5-foot-8 guard who continues to improve as a defender and leads her team by example on and off the court.

• After helping the Falcons win their first state championship in girls basketball as a junior, Simmons was on track to do it again.

• If the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship game against Fayetteville E.E. Smith is played after being postponed because of the COVID-19 virus, she will have a chance to become a two-time MVP in the final.

• Averaged 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game for a Southeast Guilford team that is 30-1 pending the state championship game.

• Two-time HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year.

• N.C. Basketball Coaches Association first-team all-district.

• All-state in 2019 (voting for the 2020 Associated Press team has been postponed).

• Three-time All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.

• Will finish her high school career with more than 1,500 points.

• Will play basketball at Winston-Salem State.

Coach Rachel Clark: “Kennedi is the total package in terms of a student-athlete. She’s hard-working, kind and has grown into a great leader. Winston-Salem State has gotten a gift, and we can’t wait to see how well Kennedi will do there.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments