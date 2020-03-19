HAECO Invitational (copy)

Greensboro Day's Cam Hayes will take his talents to N.C. State next season.

• A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Hayes had to play a bigger role as a senior leader with teammate Carson McCorkle sidelined after the first 11 games.

• Hayes averaged 10.1 points while playing limited minutes because so many of the Bengals’ regular-season games were blowouts.

• Shot 56 percent from the field, 36 percent from 3-point range and 88 percent from the free-throw line.

• All-HAECO Invitational and NCISAA Class 4-A all-state for a team that reached the state semifinals and finished 31-5.

• Shared PTAC’s player of the year honors with teammate Bryce Harris.

• Was a first-team HSXtra.com first-team All-Area selection for private/charter schools last season and a second-team public schools selection in 2018.

• Played in the NCISAA all-star game.

• Started his high school career at Smith before transferring to Greensboro Day.

Coach Freddy Johnson: “Cam has been a joy to coach over the past two years. He has worked hard to expand his game, especially on the defensive end, to prepare for the next level. He continued to lead our team all season, and we are excited to watch him next year at N.C. State.”

