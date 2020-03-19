breon_pass_photo (copy)

Reidsville's Breon Pass is the HSXtra.com All-Area boys basketball player of the year for public schools. Pass averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Rams.

A multisport standout, Pass averaged averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for a Rams team that reached the fourth round of the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 26-3.

 The 6-foot-2 junior guard's most impressive performance came in a 92-90 comeback win over Salisbury on Jan. 18 at Smith High School in the Big Shots MLK Tourney Town Showcase. He finished with 50 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals and blocked a potential tying shot in the closing seconds.

 Was the 68th player in NCHSAA boys basketball history to score at least 50 points in a game.

 First-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

 Mid State 2-A Conference’s player of the year and a three-time all-conference selection.

 Was second-team HSXtra.com All-Area in 2018 and first-team All-Area in 2019.

 Also a two-time HSXtra.com first-team All-Area selection in football.

 Will have plenty of Division I scholarship options in basketball and football.

Coach Jason Ross: “Breon was unbelievable for us this season on and off the court. Having to deal with the unexpected loss of his father (former Rams coach Curtis Pass) over the summer and then being able to perform at the extraordinary high level he did this season not only on the basketball court but also on the football field shows you what type of young man he is not just athletically but mentally as well. The entire Reidsville Community is very proud of him.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments