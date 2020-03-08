NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Trent McIntyre had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead Piedmont Classical past Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy 79-63 on Saturday night in the title game of the USA National Prep Basketball Championship.
Amare Miller added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jamarii Thomas scored 15 points for the Bobcats, who finished their season with a 25-9 record. Piedmont Classical's Evan Joyner reached the 1,000-point mark for his career during the game.
The Bobcats reached the championship game with a 94-72 win over Charlotte Franklin Prep in the first round and an 83-62 win over The Parks School of Buffalo, N.Y., in a semifinal. National Christian Academy finished 22-7.
