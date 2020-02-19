Piedmont Triad 3-A boys
Parkland 62
Greensboro Smith 50
Site: Tom Muse Gymnasium, Parkland H.S.
Why Parkland won
Parkland played a triangle-and-two defense from the opening tip, trying to nullify Khalid Hines and Silas Mason; it worked, as the two Golden Eagles didn’t score in the first half and combined for only 12 points. Parkland built a working lead in the first quarter, and when Smith cut into the lead, the Mustangs responded at every turn. Camian Shell scored seven of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Why Greensboro Smith lost
The Golden Eagles were off their game offensively in the first half, turning the ball over 12 times and struggling to get the ball to 6-foot-8 pivot Nick McMullen, who scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half. They rallied late in the third quarter and through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter but couldn’t come up with a big defensive stop as the clock wound down. An 8-0 Parkland run after Smith closed to 46-44 put the game out of reach.
The big plays
With Parkland leading 46-44 with 6:08 to play and Smith on a 7-0 run, Shell hit two free throws, and after a Smith turnover, he drove for a lay-up, was fouled and completed the 3-point play. Ramaj Williams hit a long 3-pointer 90 seconds later, and Parkland’s lead was back to six.
Three things we learned
Parkland’s depth was a key part of its win. The Mustangs were able to play through foul trouble to several starters.
Greensboro Smith had trouble feeding McMullen in the first half, and when he did get the ball, the Mustangs were able to keep him from doing much damage. McMullen is unstoppable when he gets the ball down low with room to maneuver. He had four baskets in the second half and bulled his way to the free-throw line five times.
Keeping Mason and Hines under close guard caused the Golden Eagles problems on offense. In two previous Smith wins over Parkland, both players had been very effective.
What they're saying
“We switched defense and played a little harder. We went to the triangle-and-two to slow down Mason and Hinds. We wanted to make McMullen beat us.” Travis Holcomb-Faye, Parkland’s head coach.
Up next
Parkland: championship game vs. Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Greensboro Smith: NCHSAA 3-A playoffs
Parkland;14;10;19;19;—62
Smith;7;12;20;11;—;50
Parkland — Rorie 6, Camian Shell 23, Walker 4, Wardlow 2, Omari Bolden 15, May 4, Williams 6, Walcott 2.
Greensboro Smith — Hargrove 6, Williams 8, Hinds 4, Mason 8, Moore 7, Nick McMullen 17.
Records — Parkland 7-3 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 20-4 overall. Greensboro Smith 7-3 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 18-7 overall.
Piedmont Triad 3-A girls
Southwest Guilford 56
Mount Tabor 44
Site: Tom Muse Gymnasium, Parkland H.S.
Why the Cowboys won
Ja’lyn Slade scored 16 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers, to help Southwest Guilford build a working margin it never gave up. She finished with 23 points. When Mount Tabor rallied and cut the lead to 44-42 with 2:32 to play, the Cowboys finished on a 12-2 run, hitting six straight free throws.
Up next
Southwest Guilford: championship game vs. Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m. Friday
Mount Tabor: NCHSAA 3-A playoffs
Box score
SWG;13;11;13;19;—;56
MTT;4;14;15;11;—;44
SW Guilford — Tiir Nyok 12, McCullogh 6, G. Slade 7, Foust 9, Ja’lyn Slade 22,
Mount Tabor — Brooks 3, Ciara Wright 23, Penn 3, DaNeui 1, Lily Pereira 11, Walters 3.
Records — Southwest Guilford: 7-3 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 18-8 overall. Mount Tabor, 8-2 (Piedmont Triad 3-A), 14-11 overall
