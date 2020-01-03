GREENSBORO — For Evan Fancourt, each game the Page Pirates play is a step toward something bigger.
The 76-59 win over Southwest Guilford on Friday night added another block to the foundation, and Fancourt is a little bit closer to creating the program he envisions at Page.
“I like the challenge,” said Fancourt, in his first season at Page. “I think it’s very important to create a culture in the team. There are a lot of good basketball players in North Carolina and in Greensboro, and I think what separates them is culture. I think we can create that here and make Page the marquee place to play.”
A year ago, Fancourt was at the beginning of a 23-5 season and a state championship at Southern Guilford High School. He took the Page job when Matt Harder stepped down to become the school’s athletics director.
The win over Southwest (7-6) improved the Pirates' record to 9-6, one win shy of last season’s total.
Jason Sellars led the Pirates with 21 points against the Cowboys. Zion Connor added 16.
A 6-0 run late in the third quarter gave the Pirates a 47-39 lead with two minutes left. Page extended its lead to 10 points by the end of the quarter, 55-45.
The Pirates found another gear late in the game to run away from the Cowboys. Page poured in 21 fourth-quarter points to post the convincing 17-point win.
“I think we handled their pressure very well,” said Fancourt. “Southwest is always going to apply a lot of pressure, but we have some good guards and they were aggressive tonight. We struggled a bit in the second quarter and the start of the third quarter, but we finished the game well.
“We haven’t quite learned to battle for every possession and every ball, but we are getting there.”
While Fancourt pushes his players to improve each time they take the floor, he said he likes what he's seeing at this point in the process.
“I’m very happy with where we are now and the way we are playing,” he said. “I don’t tell the boys that, but I’m very happy. We’ve come a long way. It’s not easy for them, having a new coach, a new program and a new culture.
“I’ve focused really hard on these guys this year. We have a lot of upperclassmen who are passionate about this team. Having a new coach has been hard for them, too. But we are getting there.”
Southwest 7 22 16 14 — 59
Page 19 13 23 21 — 76
Southwest: Miles Taylor 79, Jeremy Mull 17, Aamaj Platt 6, Bryce Causey 21, Eustead Zonen 2, Deanthony Buthcee 4
Page: Zion Connor 16, Jaden Ellis 11, Mike Maxwell 6, Tyler McIntire 6, Jason Sellars 21, Tyler Farrow 2, Jonathan Campbell 10, Josh Scovens 4
Records: Page 9-6; Southwest Guilford 7-6
