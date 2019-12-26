Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — The Page Pirates boys defeated the Dudley Panthers in the final first-round game of the HAECO Invitational on Thursday night, 52-49 in a matchup filled with chirping and chippiness.
The rivalry reached a tipping point with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, when Dudley’s Ayden Gamble and Page’s Zion Connor became tangled up in the lane on a rebound and tensions boiled over, resulting in Gamble being ejected and Connor remaining in the game with his technical foul. From that point Connor took over, sinking 11 of 13 free throws on the way to 19 points, leading all scorers.
“It was hard,” said Connor, who went 3-10 from the field. “It was a tough game, close the whole time. I kept my head on straight and we pulled it out.”
Page went on a 17-4 run in the second quarter, but out of the locker room at halftime, Dudley ripped off its own 18-5 burst to take a four point lead into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been in this situation multiple times this season,” said Page coach Evan Fancourt. “The guys have worked very hard. I have pushed them very hard… I think it’s starting to break through with regards to execution and staying disciplined late in ballgames.”
Free throws were the difference on the night, with the Pirates sinking 20 of 27 attempts while Dudley converted just 6 of 13.
“(Making free throws late) is a sign of toughness,” said Fancourt, who is in his first season as the head coach at Page. “These kids think toughness is pushing and shoving, a tough basketball player is a dude who can step up to the line and make free throws late, and I’m proud of our guys because that is exactly what they did.”
The Pirates will tip off in the first boys semifinal today against Greensboro Day at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.