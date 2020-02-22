GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford won two Metro 4-A Conference tournament titles today on its home court. The Vikings girls’ team hung on for a 60-48 win over Ragsdale, and the Northwest boys handled Page 74-60.
Shaena Riddles made three 3-point shots in the opening minutes and finished with 17 points for the Vikings in the girls final. Thalia Carter ran the Northwest offense efficiently at point guard and added 15 points.
Ragsdale prevailed the last time the two teams met, 45-38 on Feb. 7, and that game also was on Northwest’s floor. This time the Vikings put together a lot of defensive stops early.
“I think we played with a lot more energy and intensity than we did in the previous meeting with Ragsdale,” Hackett said. “We came in with a chip on our shoulder. We obviously didn’t like how the last meeting went. We had something to prove, and we knew we had to battle for 32 minutes.”
Northwest led 44-25 before some of Ragsdale’s talented guards got going offensively. The Tigers cut the lead under 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings were able to drain the clock and hit the necessary free throws to seal the victory.
On the boys’ side, Page made some noise in this tournament, but didn’t have an answer for the Northwest Guilford duo of Dean Reiber and Christain Hampton. Reiber dropped 32 point, and Christain Hampton scored 21.
The game opened up with an alley-oop to Hampton, who threw down the dunk with authority. Northwest Guilford, under coach Lee Reavis, is 22-4 heading into the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. Pairings will be announced Sunday evening.
“The second quarter was the big difference in the game,” Reavis said. “We've got to get better in every facet of the game. Chris Hampton did a very good job tonight rebounding the ball. We’ve got to be a little better with the ball. We turned the ball over a little more than we would like to.”
Page, however, had a hard time stopping the penetration of Hampton and Vikings point guard Robbie Boulton. This created a lot of space for Reiber to dominate inside and outside.
Reavis said he looks forward to matchups with Page coach Evan Fancourt in upcoming seasons and complimented the first-year Pirates coach on the job he’s done.
On the girls side, Ragsdale and Northwest Guilford hope to bring home a state championship. Nyah Stallings had a team-high 16 points for Ragsdale. Defending the trio of Stallings, Mariah Frazier and Diamond Monroe will be a tough task for any team. Both Ragsdale and Northwest Guilford were ousted in the fourth round of the state playoffs last season.
“With the state playoffs, it’s anybody’s game,” Hackett said. “You can’t pay attention to rankings. We are going to take it one game at a time.”
BOX SCORES
GIRLS
Ragsdale 4 15 6 23 — 48
Northwest Guilford 13 14 17 16 — 60
Ragsdale (21-4) — Nyah Stallings 16, Mariah Frazier 12, Aijah Palmore 8, Diamond Monroe 7, Alyssa Bradford 5.
Northwest Guilford (23-3) — Shaena Riddles 17, Thalia Carter 15, Reagan Kargo 11, Aniston Greene 5, Madison Young 4, Jadyn Murray 4, Megan Harkey 4.
BOYS
Page 18 6 22 14 — 60
Northwest Guilford 17 18 25 14 — 74
Page (15-12) — Jonathan Campbell 16, Josh Scovens 12, Zion Connor 8, Jaden Ellis 6, Tyren Farrow 6, Jason Sellars 3, Mack Pearsall 3, Justin Davis 2, Mike Maxwell 2, Whit Edwards 2.
Northwest Guilford (22-4) — Dean Reiber 32, Christain Hampton 21, Drew Watkins 7, Robbie Boulton 5, Brandon Thomas 4, Connor Ballou 3, Josh Humphrey 2.
