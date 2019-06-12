HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy)

What: Northwest Summer Jam event for varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams.

When: Friday and Saturday.

Where: Northwest Guilford.

Teams: Friday — Greensboro Day, Morehead, Northwest Guilford, Raleigh Wakefield, Southeast Guilford (varsity only), Southwest Guilford. Saturday — Bishop McGuinness, Eastern Alamance (JV only), Eastern Randolph (varsity only), Greensboro Day, Northwest Guilford, Raleigh Grace Christian, Western Alamance (varsity only).

Admission: $5 per day.

Format: 18-minute halves with running clock; if margin is less than 10 points in the last 2 minutes the clock will be stopped on the referees' whistle; overtime is sudden death.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Main gym (varsity games)

9 a.m.: Southwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day

9:55: Morehead vs. Southeast Guilford

10:55: Wakefield vs. Northwest Guilford

11:45: Morehead vs. Greensboro Day

12:40 p.m.: Southeast Guilford vs. Wakefield

1:35: Northwest Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford

2:30: Southeast Guilford vs. Greensboro Day

3:25: Wakefield vs. Southwest Guilford

4:20: Morehead vs. Northwest Guilford

5:15: Greensboro Day vs. Wakefield

6:10: Morehead vs. Southwest Guilford

7:05: Southeast Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford

Auxiliary gym (JV games)

9 a.m.: Northwest Guilford 2 vs. Southwest Guilford

9:55: Southwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day

10:55: Morehead vs. Northwest Guilford 2

11:45: Wakefield vs Northwest Guilford

12:40 p.m.: Morehead vs. Greensboro Day

1:35: Northwest Guilford 2 vs. Wakefield

2:30: Northwest Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford

3:25: Northwest Guilford 2 vs. Greensboro Day

4:20: Wakefield vs. Southwest Guilford

5:15: Morehead vs. Northwest Guilford

6:10: Greensboro Day vs. Wakefield

7:05: Morehead vs. Southwest Guilford

SATURDAY

Main gym (varsity games)

9 a.m.: Bishop McGuinness vs. Greensboro Day

9:55: Grace Christian vs. Northwest Guilford

10:55: Eastern Randolph vs. Western Alamance

11:45: Bishop McGuinness vs. Grace Christian

12:40 p.m.: Northwest Guilford vs. Western Alamance

1:35: Greensboro Day vs. Eastern Randolph

2:30: Bishop McGuinness vs. Northwest Guilford

3:25: Greensboro Day vs. Western Alamance

4:20: Grace Christian vs. Eastern Randolph

5:15: Bishop McGuinness vs. Western Alamance

6:10: Greensboro Day vs. Grace Christian

7:05: Northwest Guilford vs. Eastern Randolph

Auxiliary gym (JV games)

9 a.m.: Northwest Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance

9:55: Bishop McGuinness vs. Greensboro Day

10:55: Grace Christian vs. Northwest Guilford

11:45: Eastern Alamance vs. Western Alamance

12:40 p.m.: Bishop McGuinness vs. Grace Christian

1:35: Northwest Guilford vs. Western Alamance

2:30: Greensboro Day vs. Eastern Alamance

3:25: Bishop McGuinness vs. Northwest Guilford

4:20: Greensboro Day vs. Western Alamance

5:15: Grace Christian vs. Eastern Alamance

6:10: Bishop McGuinness vs. Western Alamance

7:05: Greensboro Day vs. Grace Christian

