What: Northwest Summer Jam event for varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams.
When: Friday and Saturday.
Where: Northwest Guilford.
Teams: Friday — Greensboro Day, Morehead, Northwest Guilford, Raleigh Wakefield, Southeast Guilford (varsity only), Southwest Guilford. Saturday — Bishop McGuinness, Eastern Alamance (JV only), Eastern Randolph (varsity only), Greensboro Day, Northwest Guilford, Raleigh Grace Christian, Western Alamance (varsity only).
Admission: $5 per day.
Format: 18-minute halves with running clock; if margin is less than 10 points in the last 2 minutes the clock will be stopped on the referees' whistle; overtime is sudden death.
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Main gym (varsity games)
9 a.m.: Southwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day
9:55: Morehead vs. Southeast Guilford
10:55: Wakefield vs. Northwest Guilford
11:45: Morehead vs. Greensboro Day
12:40 p.m.: Southeast Guilford vs. Wakefield
1:35: Northwest Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford
2:30: Southeast Guilford vs. Greensboro Day
3:25: Wakefield vs. Southwest Guilford
4:20: Morehead vs. Northwest Guilford
5:15: Greensboro Day vs. Wakefield
6:10: Morehead vs. Southwest Guilford
7:05: Southeast Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford
Auxiliary gym (JV games)
9 a.m.: Northwest Guilford 2 vs. Southwest Guilford
9:55: Southwest Guilford vs. Greensboro Day
10:55: Morehead vs. Northwest Guilford 2
11:45: Wakefield vs Northwest Guilford
12:40 p.m.: Morehead vs. Greensboro Day
1:35: Northwest Guilford 2 vs. Wakefield
2:30: Northwest Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford
3:25: Northwest Guilford 2 vs. Greensboro Day
4:20: Wakefield vs. Southwest Guilford
5:15: Morehead vs. Northwest Guilford
6:10: Greensboro Day vs. Wakefield
7:05: Morehead vs. Southwest Guilford
SATURDAY
Main gym (varsity games)
9 a.m.: Bishop McGuinness vs. Greensboro Day
9:55: Grace Christian vs. Northwest Guilford
10:55: Eastern Randolph vs. Western Alamance
11:45: Bishop McGuinness vs. Grace Christian
12:40 p.m.: Northwest Guilford vs. Western Alamance
1:35: Greensboro Day vs. Eastern Randolph
2:30: Bishop McGuinness vs. Northwest Guilford
3:25: Greensboro Day vs. Western Alamance
4:20: Grace Christian vs. Eastern Randolph
5:15: Bishop McGuinness vs. Western Alamance
6:10: Greensboro Day vs. Grace Christian
7:05: Northwest Guilford vs. Eastern Randolph
Auxiliary gym (JV games)
9 a.m.: Northwest Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance
9:55: Bishop McGuinness vs. Greensboro Day
10:55: Grace Christian vs. Northwest Guilford
11:45: Eastern Alamance vs. Western Alamance
12:40 p.m.: Bishop McGuinness vs. Grace Christian
1:35: Northwest Guilford vs. Western Alamance
2:30: Greensboro Day vs. Eastern Alamance
3:25: Bishop McGuinness vs. Northwest Guilford
4:20: Greensboro Day vs. Western Alamance
5:15: Grace Christian vs. Eastern Alamance
6:10: Bishop McGuinness vs. Western Alamance
7:05: Greensboro Day vs. Grace Christian