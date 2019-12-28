GREENSBORO — One season goal has already been accomplished for Northwest Guilford’s girls basketball team.
After losing to Ragsdale in the finals of the HAECO tournament last year, the Vikings were determined to reclaim the championship in 2019. A convincing 52-30 win over Ragsdale on Saturday gave them their fifth title in the past six years. First-year head coach Haley Hackett said she was thrilled with their work to get there and win.
“We set goals at the beginning of the season and this was one of the ones our girls had pretty high up on the list,” Hackett said. “It was important for them to come back and make a statement again. They earned this.”
The Vikings (11-1) certainly didn’t look like they were ready for another championship in the first quarter and early in the second quarter. Trailing 19-13 in the second quarter, Northwest Guilford ran a set play for Reagan Kargo out of a timeout, even though Kargo had missed all her shots up to that point. But she swished a 3-pointer from the left corner to help the Vikings mount a comeback.
“I was still trying to do what I could in the first quarter, but it didn’t happen,” said Kargo, who finished with a game-high 17 points. “In the second quarter I was ready and I knew that play was for me and I had to hit that shot.”
Kargo’s shot helped the Vikings close the quarter on a 12-1 run that allowed them to take control of the game. Although Northwest Guilford started the third quarter slowly, its defense kept Ragsdale (10-2) from taking advantage. And then senior point guard Thalia Carter and senior center Megan Harkey took over.
Carter called a set play that freed up Kargo for another 3-pointer and then the same play worked two more times, resulting in layups or free throws for Carter, who finished with 15 points and was named tournament MVP.
“I think we all had jitters before the game,” Carter said. “We weren’t doing too good in warm-ups either. We just decided we had to burn them out. After halftime we were good.”
Hackett said that the players haven’t hesitated to be on board with her and the rest of the new coaching staff and Carter calling that play on her own showed leadership and comfort with Hackett’s system.
“These girls embraced me and they embraced our staff. It’s more than I could ever hope for,” Hackett said. “When T (Thalia) called that play, it was at the right time. That shows a lot of maturity. To see that was bigger to me than the goals we got off that play.”
In the fourth quarter, Harkey simply wouldn’t let Ragsdale get off a clean shot near the basket and the Tigers just couldn’t find the range from outside. Harkey contributed 8 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
