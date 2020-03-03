The Mallard Creek Mavericks (West No. 1 seed and No.1 in the Sweet 16) behind the trio of freshman Samyha Suffren, senior Neveah Brown and junior Kennedy Simpson ousted the West’s No. 4 seed Northwest Guilford Vikings in Charlotte tonight with a 62-50 win in a fourth round playoff game.
Mallard Creek will play No. 7 seeded Vance on Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory in the Class 4-A Western final after the Cougars defeated Providence 63-41 at home Tuesday night.
Suffren (22 points), Kennedy (17 points) and Brown (12 points) combined for 51 of the Mavericks' 62 points. Senior Reagan Kargo led Northwest Guilford with 19 points while junior Jaden Murray had 12 for the Vikings.
The game was tight throughout until the final quarter when the Mavericks pulled away. The Vikings started strong and had a pair of six-point, first-quarter leads before Mallard Creek finally sliced the Northwest Guilford lead to one point (14-13) after one quarter.
Vikings first-year coach Haley Hackett talked about the good start and then what went wrong in the final quarter.
"We executed well in the first quarter, but then down the stretch some calls didn’t go our way and some shots didn’t fall," Hackett said. "But I’m proud of my girls. They played 100 percent until the very end.”
Kargo, playing her final high school game along with fellow seniors Thalia Carter and Megan Harkey, lamented about how the Vikings couldn’t get the job done.
“They pressured us and we were ready for it," she said. "But we still had some spurts where we panicked a little bit.”
Mallard Creek led by only two points at the half 24-22, and the teams were knotted up at 39-39 through three quarters.
What did the Mavericks do in the fourth quarter that turned the tide? “The girls dug down and it was the defense,” said Mallard Creek coach Clarence Johnson. “We knew they could shoot the ball; we knew they were a smart team and a well-coached team. It was about us bearing down, playing good defense and making them take tough shots.”
THREE WHO MATTERED
Samyha Suffren, Mallard Creek – The freshman guard had a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half while going 7-of-7 at the free-throw line.
Regan Kargo, Northwest Guilford – The senior guard led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points which included three, 3-pointers and 14 second-half points.
Lauren Walker, Mallard Creek – The senior guard only had seven points but spurred the Mavericks big fourth quarter with an early 3-pointer in the period and provided leadership down the stretch.
WORTH MENTIONING
• Northwest Guilford has played in three of the past four N.C. 4A state championship games. It won titles in 2017 and ‘18.
• Tuesday’s Mallard Creek / Northwest Guilford game was a rematch of the Vikings 61-50 win over the Mavericks in the 2018 state semifinals.
• West Forsyth (Winston Salem) won the 2019 Girls 4A state championship.
• NW Guilford senior center Megan Harkey had to leave the game in the first quarter after getting a bloody nose, missing about five minutes. But she returned to the game at the start of the second quarter.
• Two Vikings; players are committed to play in college. Megan Hartley will play at Xavier (Ohio) and Reagan Kargo will play at Limestone (Spartanburg, SC).
• Mallard Creek seniors Neveah Brown and Lauren Walker are committed to Wake Forest and Barton College (Wilson, NC) respectively.
WHAT’S NEXT
The season is over for Northwest Guilford is over while Mallard Creek heads to the NCHSAA girls’ 4A Western Regional Final Saturday against Mecklenburg County foe Vance at Lenior Rhyne University.
THEY SAID IT
“No one gave us much of a chance at the beginning of the season. These kids came to work hard every single day. They bought in and they gave 100 percent all the time. They’ve been challenged a lot, they’ve had a lot of obstacles, they’ve overcome them and handled them with grace. I couldn’t be more-prouder of these seniors. I’m encouraged because I know what underclassmen that we have for next year.” Northwest Guilford coach Haley Hackett recapping the season and what’s ahead in 2020-21.
RECORDS
Northwest Guilford (25-4)
Mallard Creek (27-2)
SCORING SUMMARY
NORTHWEST GUILFORD 14 8 17 11 -- 50
MALLARD CREEK 13 11 15 23 -- 62
Northwest Guilford: Reagan Kargo 19, Jadyn Murray 12, Harkey 4, Carter 4, Aniston Young 4, Baker 4, Riddles 2.
Mallard Creek: Samyha Suffern 22, Kennedy Simpson 17, Neveah Brown 12, Walker 7, Creech 2, Doctor 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.