CHARLOTTE — The Northwest Guilford boys basketball team saw its season come to an end tonight at the hands of the Olympic Trojans in Charlotte.
The Vikings, who finish 24-5, fell to Olympic 69-61 in the state quarterfinals of the Class 4-A playoffs.
It was a shaky start for the Vikings as Olympic took a 20-8 lead to end the first quarter. Olympic forced 11 turnovers and Olympic’s Josh Banks, who led all scorers in the game with 31, scored 10 of his points in the quarter.
However, in the second quarter, the Vikings seemed to settle down and outscored Olympic 16-10. Shaq Marsh, who finished with 10 points, helped spark the second quarter run as he scored five points in the quarter. Jackson Hartzell also hit a big three pointer to help keep the game close at the half. Olympic went into halftime with a narrow 30-24 lead.
In the third quarter, Christain Hampton got his game going, scoring seven of his team leading 17 points. Hampton finished the game with a double double (17 points and 10 rebounds). Big man Dean Reiber also pitched in with six points in the quarter to help the Vikings comeback and tie the game at 40 late in the third quarter. Reiber had a distinct advantage in the paint, as no one on Olympic had the height and physicality to match him. Reiber finished the game with 16 points and five rebounds.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Vikings were down by just four, 46-42. Hampton continued doing all he could to keep the Vikings in the game, driving hard into the paint and drawing fouls to get to the foul line. Hampton knocked down six of nine foul shots in the quarter. Reiber added six points in the quarter but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Scoring summary
Olympic 20 10 16 23 - 69
Northwest Guilford 8 16 18 19 - 61
Northwest Guilford: Hampton (17), Reiber (16), Marsh (10), Boulton (7), Thomas (4), Hartzell (3), Humphrey (2), Bailou (2)
Olympic: Banks (31), Herd (13), Williams (13), Small (6), Greene (4), Golden (2).
