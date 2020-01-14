Several Triad high school basketball standouts are among the nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games.
Jake Ledbetter of Bishop McGuinness, along with Glenn’s Jacee Busick and three players from Winston-Salem Christian — Amira Williams, Kiandra Browne and Malaya Cowles — are nominated for the annual senior showcase event April 1 at Toyota Center in Houston.
And four players who compete at schools in Guilford County have been nominated: Greensboro Day's Cam Hayes, who will play at N.C. State, and Carson McCorkle, who is headed to Virginia, plus Northern Guilford's Carson Lomax and Rashawn Pleasant.
Twenty-four boys and girls players have been nominated from North Carolina among 900 nationally. Final rosters will be revealed this month.
Ledbetter, who is from High Point, is the only boys player nominated for a Forysth County program. The 6-foot-1 guard has averaged more than 12 points per game this season for Bishop McGuinness, which last year claimed its first NCHSAA Class 1-A title since 2009.
Busick, a Charlotte signee, is among 10 girls nominated from North Carolina. She was one of three earning a nod last year for the Journal’s All-Northwest girls basketball team. That included Williams, a College of Charleston signee who led Forsyth Country Day to an NCISAA Class 3-A title last season, along with Cowles, a Division I prospect and former forward at Wilkes Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.