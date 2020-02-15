HAECO Invitational (copy) (copy)

Je’Bria Fullwood (right) is a key player for Greensboro Day, the top seed in the NCISAA Class 4-A girls basketball playoffs.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

BOYS

CLASS 4-A

Quarterfinals

Saturday's results

No. 3 Concord Cannon School 88, No. 6 Wesleyan 70

No. 2 Greensboro Day 83, Rabun Gap (Ga.) 40

At Charlotte Providence Day

Semifinal

Friday's game

No. 3 Concord Cannon School (25-6) vs. No. 2 Greensboro Day (31-4), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

Third round

Saturday's result

No. 6 Gaston Day 57, Westchester 46

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

Quarterfinal

Saturday's result

No. 1 Greensboro Day 60, No. 8 Charlotte Christian 43

At Charlotte Providence Day

Semifinal

Friday's game

No. 4 North Raleigh Christian (22-7) vs. No. 1 Greensboro Day (27-3), 3 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

Quarterfinal

Saturday's result

No. 4 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 51, No. 5 High Point Christian 37

