Full pairings at ncisaa.org.
BOYS
CLASS 4-A
Quarterfinals
Saturday's results
No. 3 Concord Cannon School 88, No. 6 Wesleyan 70
No. 2 Greensboro Day 83, Rabun Gap (Ga.) 40
At Charlotte Providence Day
Semifinal
Friday's game
No. 3 Concord Cannon School (25-6) vs. No. 2 Greensboro Day (31-4), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
Third round
Saturday's result
No. 6 Gaston Day 57, Westchester 46
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A
Quarterfinal
Saturday's result
No. 1 Greensboro Day 60, No. 8 Charlotte Christian 43
At Charlotte Providence Day
Semifinal
Friday's game
No. 4 North Raleigh Christian (22-7) vs. No. 1 Greensboro Day (27-3), 3 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
Quarterfinal
Saturday's result
No. 4 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 51, No. 5 High Point Christian 37
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.