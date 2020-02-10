HAECO Invitational (copy) (copy)

Je’Bria Fullwood (right) is a key player for Greensboro Day, the top seed in the NCISAA Class 4-A girls basketball playoffs.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

BOYS

CLASS 4-A

Second round

Thursday's game

Raleigh Wake Christian-Raleigh Ravenscroft winner at No. 6 Wesleyan (15-10)

Quarterfinal

Saturday's game

TBD at No. 2 Greensboro Day (30-4)

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's games

Caldwell (5-20) at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (16-9)

Cary Christian (14-9) at High Point Christian (14-14)

CLASS 2-A

Second round

Thursday's game

Greenville Oakwood School-Raleigh Friendship Christian winner at Westchester (10-12)

GIRLS

CLASS 4-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Raleigh Saint Mary's (6-13) at Wesleyan (5-15)

Quarterfinal

Saturday's game

TBD at No. 1 Greensboro Day (26-3)

CLASS 3-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Caldwell (6-15) at Fayetteville Village Christian (12-10)

Second round

Thursday's game

Caldwell-Village Christian winner at No. 5 High Point Christian (15-7)

CLASS 2-A

First round

Tuesday's game

Westchester (1-17) at Hickory Christian (5-15)

