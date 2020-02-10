Full pairings at ncisaa.org.
BOYS
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Thursday's game
Raleigh Wake Christian-Raleigh Ravenscroft winner at No. 6 Wesleyan (15-10)
Quarterfinal
Saturday's game
TBD at No. 2 Greensboro Day (30-4)
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's games
Caldwell (5-20) at Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (16-9)
Cary Christian (14-9) at High Point Christian (14-14)
CLASS 2-A
Second round
Thursday's game
Greenville Oakwood School-Raleigh Friendship Christian winner at Westchester (10-12)
GIRLS
CLASS 4-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Raleigh Saint Mary's (6-13) at Wesleyan (5-15)
Quarterfinal
Saturday's game
TBD at No. 1 Greensboro Day (26-3)
CLASS 3-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Caldwell (6-15) at Fayetteville Village Christian (12-10)
Second round
Thursday's game
Caldwell-Village Christian winner at No. 5 High Point Christian (15-7)
CLASS 2-A
First round
Tuesday's game
Westchester (1-17) at Hickory Christian (5-15)
