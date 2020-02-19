The N.C. High School Athletic Association has postponed its announcement of state basketball tournament seedings and pairings until Sunday.
Snow is in the forecast in North Carolina for Thursday and part of Friday, which means some conference tournaments may not be completed on their regular schedules.
The completed brackets, which had been scheduled for a Saturday release, are expected to be announced Sunday evening.
Visit the News & Record's HSXtra.com on Sunday to learn where area teams will be playing.
