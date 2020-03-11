A schedule of four boys and girls state championship basketball games Saturday in Raleigh and Chapel Hill remains unaltered as concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow.
"At this moment, we have not spoken with our contacts at UNC and NCSU," NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker wrote in an email this afternoon. "Thus, we do not know if we have to cancel the games or if we can play — with a limited number of spectators or without spectators.
"Once we get the official word, we will communicate that information to our schools first and then to the general public."
The Southeast Guilford girls in Class 3-A and the Winston-Salem Prep boys in Class 1-A are the Triad's only two teams in championship games, both scheduled for Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum.
