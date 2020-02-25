nchsaa_logo

Winter meeting wraps up

BOYS

First round

Tuesday's results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 9 Grimsley 79, No. 24 McDowell 25

No. 10 Glenn 60, No. 23 Mallard Creek 59

No. 18 Page 83, No. 15 Charlotte Myers Park 58

No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), bye

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 25 Concord Jay M. Robinson 72, No. 8 Northern Guilford 69

No. 19 Dudley 54, No. 14 Asheville T.C. Roberson 38

No. 11 Hickory 78, No. 22 Southwest Guilford 69

No. 9 Smith 73, No. 24 Alexander Central 44

East

No. 1 Fayetteville Westover 90, No. 32 Northeast Guilford 48

No. 5 Eastern Guilford 72, No. 28 Jacksonville 34

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 8 Goldsboro 96, No. 25 McMichael 58

No. 4 Reidsville 72, No. 29 Bartlett Yancey 63

No. 27 Currituck County 69, No. 6 Morehead 65

No. 10 Holly Ridge Dixon 68, No. 23 Andrews 55

CLASS 1-A

West

No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 58, No. 21 Bishop McGuinness 57

Second round

Thursday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 9 Grimsley (17-7) at No. 8 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (21-5)

No. 10 Glenn (16-11) at No. 7 Charlotte Vance (21-6)

No. 18 Page (16-11) at No. 2 Charlotte Olympic (19-6)

No. 14 West Charlotte (16-10) at No. 3 Northwest Guilford (22-4), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 25 Concord Jay M. Robinson (13-13) at No. 9 Smith (19-7)

No. 19 Dudley (17-9) at No. 3 Morganton Freedom (25-1)

East

No. 12 South Johnston (22-4) at No. 5 Eastern Guilford (21-6)

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 13 Whiteville (16-6) at No. 4 Reidsville (24-2)

GIRLS

First round

Tuesday's results

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 11 East Forsyth 51, No. 22 Cornelius Hough 39

No. 2 Glenn (23-2), bye

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), bye

No. 8 Ragsdale (21-4), bye

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 12 Northern Guilford 55, No. 21 Asheboro 54

No. 6 Dudley 73, No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 71

No. 23 Southwest Guilford 53, No. 10 Southwestern Randolph 48

No. 2 Southeast Guilford 75, No. 31 Kannapolis A.L. Brown 27

East

No. 9 Southern Durham 67, No. 24 Northeast Guilford 44

CLASS 2-A

East

No. 19 Bunn 57, No. 14 Reidsville 54

No. 10 Andrews 83, No. 23 McMichael 75

CLASS 1-A

East

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness 61, No. 24 Manteo 25

Second round

Thursday's games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 11 East Forsyth (17-10) at No. 6 McDowell (12-12)

No. 15 Lake Norman (16-9) at No. 2 Glenn (23-2)

No. 13 Huntersville Hopewell (17-10) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (23-3), 6 p.m.

No. 9 South Mecklenburg (19-5) at No. 8 Ragsdale (21-4)

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 12 Northern Guilford (21-6) at No. 5 Enka (22-4)

No. 11 Hickory (20-6) at No. 6 Dudley (20-7) 

No. 23 Southwest Guilford (19-9) at No. 7 Central Cabarrus (22-5)

No. 15 Mount Tabor (15-11) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (26-1)

CLASS 1-A

East

No. 25 River Mill (15-11) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (21-4), 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

