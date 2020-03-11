Mount Tabor Greensboro Smith Boys Bball (copy)

Smith senior wing Silas Mason was named N.C. Basketball Coaches Association player of the year for District 7.

Smith's Silas Mason has been named District 7's boys player of the year and Southeast Guilford's Rachel Clark has been named district girls coach of the year by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Mason, a senior wing, was joined on the District 7 boys first team by Smith teammate Nick McMullen, Northwest Guilford's Christain Hampton and Dean Reiber and Grimsley's Ahmil Flowers.

Area second-team selections were Eastern Guilford's Kadyn "K.D." Dawkins and Page's Jaden Ellis. The third team included Northern Guilford's Nolan Hodge, Carson Lomax and Nijah Whitley and Northwest Guilford's Robbie Boulton.

Glenn senior Jacee Busick was the District 7 girls player of the year. Busick was joined on the first team by Northwest Guilford's Reagan Kargo and Southeast Guilford's Kennedi Simmons.

The second team included Glenn's Iycez Adams, Northwest Guilford's Thalia Carter and Southeast Guilford's Raven Preston. Area players on the third team were Andrews' Jeriel Nesbitt, Northern Guilford's Jayla Harris, Northwest Guilford's Megan Harkey and Ragsdale's Diamond Monroe.

In District 5, Reidsville's Breon Pass was a boys first-team selection and Rams teammate Auldon Edwards was named to the second team. Reidsville's Jada Artis was a girls third-team pick.

