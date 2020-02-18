Boys
Mount Tabor 65
Dudley 46
Site
Tom Muse Gymnasium, Winston-Salem
Why the Spartans won
Jakob Moore’s 22 led the way for the top seed, partly due to Dudley’s inability to stop entry passes early on. Couple that with a game-long relentless rebounding effort and it was a long night for Dudley.
Why the Panthers lost
The Panthers played quality pressure defense in the second half, partly because they had to after going down big in the first half. A better effort on the boards would have served Dudley well, and they have a chance to correct that in the state playoffs.
The Big Plays
Dudley's Ayden Gamble was disqualified early in the second half after officials deemed something he said to be inappropriate. It was a physical game, which was to be expected given the way both teams play.
Three things we learned
1. The Spartans continue to look the part of a state playoff contender, with enough size and athleticism in the middle to grab rebounds, and strong guard play to keep them on an even keel.
2. Dudley is good enough to send good teams home early, if they can start well. If they play with the poise and energy that led them to a win over Smith a couple of weeks ago, they will bounce someone from the state tournament.
3. Spartans’ point guard Gunner Walters made some confounding passes in the first half, finding space where there was none. Over-play him on defense at your own risk.
What They’re Saying
“We took care of business tonight and advanced to the finals a good Parkland or Smith team Friday night. We know both teams, they both know us.” — coach Andy Muse, Mount Tabor
Up next
Dudley: NCHSAA 3-A Playoffs.
Mount Tabor: vs Smith/Parkland, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Records
Dudley: 3-7 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 15-9 overall.
Mount Tabor: 8-2 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 23-2 overall.
Box Score
Dudley 9 4 9 24 — 46
Mount Tabor 16 15 17 17 — 65
Dudley — Zeph McCall 10, Franklin Stockton 9, Darien Wynn 6, Emmanuel Elliot 6, Ayden Gamble 5, Coleman Wood 5, Dejour Miller 3, Sterling Brewer 2, Mathew Jones, Jahree Braswell,
Mount Tabor — Jakob Moore 22, Shaylen Woodberry 13, Daniel Fulp 10, Gunner Walters 9, Davis Blackwell 6, Jordan Hunter 3, Josiah Banks 2
Girls
Dudley 69
Parkland 44
Site
Tom Muse Gymnasium, Winston-Salem
Why the Panthers won
Too many turnovers doomed the Mustangs from the beginning, but it was the offense (or lack thereof) that did them in during the first half. The active Dudley defense made Parkland look tentative, and it cost the Mustangs dearly.
Up next
Parkland: awaits Selection Saturday.
Dudley: vs SW Guilford/Mt. Tabor, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Records
Parkland: 3-7 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 10-14 overall.
Dudley: 9-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 18-7 overall.
Box Score
Parkland 11 14 10 9 — 44
Dudley 19 21 11 18 — 69
Parkland — Danasja Horne 14, Taleeya Reed 10, Tatiyana Cannon 9, Kyla McCoy 7, Ella Smith 4
Dudley — Quinzia Fulmore 14, Chelsie Powe 12, Iysis Whitfield 11, Marissa Wooten 10, Taneij'a Baldwin 8, Zahara Howie 7, Nakyia Williams 7
