Here are some of the basketball events this Martin Luther King Day weekend involving area teams:

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

BASS PRO SHOPS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

At JQH Arena (Missouri State), Springfield, Mo.

(all boys games)

Thursday: Greensboro Day vs. Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, 10 p.m.

Friday: Greensboro Day vs. Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI or Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood, 7 p.m. or 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: Greensboro Day vs. TBD, TBA

Other schools participating: Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King, Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy, St. Louis Vashon, Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo. 

SATURDAY

BIGSHOTS.NET MLK HIGH SCHOOL TOURNEY TOWN SHOWCASE

At Smith

(all boys games)

11 a.m.: Hickory Moravian Prep (regional team) vs. Salem Baptist

12:30 p.m.: Winston-Salem Prep vs. Piedmont Classical

2 p.m.: Durham Faith Assembly vs. Hickory Moravian Prep (national team)

3:30 p.m.: Fayetteville Westover vs. Eastern Guilford

5 p.m.: Salisbury vs. Reidsville

6:30 p.m.: West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate at Smith

8 p.m.: High Point Christian vs. Wesleyan

Admission: $10.

MLK JR. BASKETBALL CLASSIC

At North Davidson

(All boys games)

Noon: Elkin vs. Union Grove Christian

1:30 p.m.: Caldwell at North Davidson

3 p.m.: Anson vs. Winston-Salem Christian

4:30 p.m.: Ragsdale vs. Calvary Day

6 p.m.: Walkertown vs. High Point Central

7:30 p.m.: East Forsyth vs. East Surry

Admission: $10, $5 children younger than 10.

MONDAY

MLK DAY HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT

At Southeast Guilford

11 a.m.: Girls, Reidsville vs. Grimsley

12:30 p.m.: Boys, Reidsville vs. West Forsyth

2 p.m.: Girls, West Forsyth at Southeast Guilford

3:30 p.m.: Girls, Dudley vs. East Forsyth

5 p.m.: Boys, Grimsley vs. Person

6:30 p.m.: Boys, Bethany Community School at Southeast Guilford

Admission: $7.

TONY PERROU CLASSIC

At Southern Alamance

11 a.m.: Girls, Burlington School vs. Northwest Guilford

12:30 p.m.: Boys, Burlington School vs. Southwest Guilford

3:30 p.m.: Girls, Williams vs. High Point Christian

5 p.m.: Boys, Williams vs. Oxford Webb

6:30 p.m.: Boys, Eastern Randolph at Southern Alamance

8 p.m.: Girls, Eastern Randolph at Southern Alamance

Admission: $7.

