Here are some of the basketball events this Martin Luther King Day weekend involving area teams:
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASS PRO SHOPS TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
At JQH Arena (Missouri State), Springfield, Mo.
(all boys games)
Thursday: Greensboro Day vs. Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington, 10 p.m.
Friday: Greensboro Day vs. Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI or Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood, 7 p.m. or 10:30 p.m.
Saturday: Greensboro Day vs. TBD, TBA
Other schools participating: Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King, Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy, St. Louis Vashon, Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo.
SATURDAY
BIGSHOTS.NET MLK HIGH SCHOOL TOURNEY TOWN SHOWCASE
At Smith
(all boys games)
11 a.m.: Hickory Moravian Prep (regional team) vs. Salem Baptist
12:30 p.m.: Winston-Salem Prep vs. Piedmont Classical
2 p.m.: Durham Faith Assembly vs. Hickory Moravian Prep (national team)
3:30 p.m.: Fayetteville Westover vs. Eastern Guilford
5 p.m.: Salisbury vs. Reidsville
6:30 p.m.: West Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate at Smith
8 p.m.: High Point Christian vs. Wesleyan
Admission: $10.
MLK JR. BASKETBALL CLASSIC
At North Davidson
(All boys games)
Noon: Elkin vs. Union Grove Christian
1:30 p.m.: Caldwell at North Davidson
3 p.m.: Anson vs. Winston-Salem Christian
4:30 p.m.: Ragsdale vs. Calvary Day
6 p.m.: Walkertown vs. High Point Central
7:30 p.m.: East Forsyth vs. East Surry
Admission: $10, $5 children younger than 10.
MONDAY
MLK DAY HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT
At Southeast Guilford
11 a.m.: Girls, Reidsville vs. Grimsley
12:30 p.m.: Boys, Reidsville vs. West Forsyth
2 p.m.: Girls, West Forsyth at Southeast Guilford
3:30 p.m.: Girls, Dudley vs. East Forsyth
5 p.m.: Boys, Grimsley vs. Person
6:30 p.m.: Boys, Bethany Community School at Southeast Guilford
Admission: $7.
TONY PERROU CLASSIC
At Southern Alamance
11 a.m.: Girls, Burlington School vs. Northwest Guilford
12:30 p.m.: Boys, Burlington School vs. Southwest Guilford
3:30 p.m.: Girls, Williams vs. High Point Christian
5 p.m.: Boys, Williams vs. Oxford Webb
6:30 p.m.: Boys, Eastern Randolph at Southern Alamance
8 p.m.: Girls, Eastern Randolph at Southern Alamance
Admission: $7.
