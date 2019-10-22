KERNERSVILLE — Adam Muse, a third-generation member of a legendary North Carolina basketball coaching family, has been named interim head coach at East Forsyth High School. He replaces Mike Muse, who led the Eagles to three Frank Spencer Holiday Classic tournament titles and six NCHSAA Class 4-A playoff appearances in his seven seasons at the school.
Mike Muse is retiring as a teacher and coach at the end of the month after 33 years in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School system at four schools.
Adam Muse, son of Mount Tabor boys coach Andy Muse, has been a assistant at East Forsyth for the past two seasons after serving as a graduate assistant coach at UNC-Charlotte for two seasons and an assistant coach for his father at Mount Tabor in 2014-15. Muse, 27, is a 2010 graduate of North Forsyth, where he was a team captain for the Vikings’ conference championship team in his senior year. He graduated in 2014 from Appalachian State, where he was a student manager and video coordinator for the Mountaineers men’s basketball program.
“We’re thrilled that we had a coach with Adam’s background and resume already in our program to move into the leading role, especially with the start of the basketball season fast approaching,” Rodney Bass, principal at East Forsyth High School, said in a news release. “Anyone who follows high school basketball in our area is well aware of the long legacy of the Muse family in coaching with several schools in our district, including Adam’s dad, Andy, Mike during his 33-year career as well as his grandfather, Tom, who won 500-plus games at Parkland High School during his Hall of Fame career.
“Adam will be named interim head coach due to the proximity of the start of practice at the end of the month, but I am confident we have the right person to lead our men’s basketball program here at East Forsyth.”
Mike Muse leaves East Forsyth tied with Donnie Holt as the third-longest tenured head coach at the school (seven seasons) behind only East Forsyth Hall of Famers Ken Hayes (13) and Jack Blaylock (9). His record of 109-75 included Frank Spencer Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2018 and appearances in the Class 4-A playoffs in all but one of his seasons with the Eagles. In the final game of his coaching career, Muse guided the West All-Stars to a 119-80 victory over the East team in the annual N.C. Coaches Association East-West game at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Including his tenure as a head boys and girls coach at North Forsyth, Mike Muse compiled a record of 350-181. In his overall head coaching career, Muse won eight regular-season conference titles, five conference tournament titles and his teams earned 18 state playoff berths. He was selected as a coach of the tear eight times, amassed a 414-142 record in 24 seasons as a head coach in girls’ softball and was North Forsyth Teacher of the Year in 2002. Muse, a 1979 graduate of North Forsyth, also became the first person to play on (1978) and serve as head coach (2001) for a Frank Spencer Holiday Classic championship team while at North Forsyth.
“I am extremely excited to be named the next head coach at East Forsyth High School,” said Adam Muse, whose Eagles begin practice Oct. 30. “I have been dreaming of this day my whole life. I'm very fortunate to have the opportunity to be the head coach at a great school with a program that has outstanding athletes with high character. We plan to build on the culture that Mike has established over the past seven years and take our program to the next level.
“Our ultimate goal is to win the 4-A Central Piedmont Conference each year, go deep into the playoffs, and eventually win a state championship. We also want our players leaving our program with the tools to be successful in life.
"I wouldn't be in the position I am today without God, my family and other great mentors. Growing up in the gym and eventually coaching with my granddad, dad and uncle is something I will always treasure.
“Those experiences alone have given me the blueprint of how to run a program and help kids become successful in life. I have also been fortunate to have worked at the college level under Jason Capel at Appalachian State, Mark Price at UNC-Charlotte, along with many great assistant coaches who are all over the country. Each of those experiences has had a huge impact on shaping my philosophy on how to run a basketball program.
“I'm very appreciative of Mr. Bass and Coach (Allen) Plaster (East Forsyth athletics director) for having the confidence in me to run this top-notch program. I’m excited and optimistic about the group of kids returning this season and can't wait to hit the ground running.”
Mike Muse, a 1985 graduate of Appalachian State, coached at four Forsyth County schools (Reynolds, North Forsyth, Mount Tabor and East Forsyth) during his career and also served as director of basketball operations and assistant coach at Wake Forest for the late Skip Prosser and Dino Gaudio from 2006-09, a period during which the Deacons posted a 59-34 overall record, were ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll in 2008-09 and made two NCAA rournament appearances.
“Teaching and coaching has been at the center of my life for over three decades and I’ve had the pleasure of working beside some of the most inspirational people a person could want to be associated with in their life,” Mike Muse said. “It’s been a great ride and I will cherish the memories. I hope I had an impact on every student, player and coach at every stop along the way during my time in both the high school ranks and in college at Appalachian State and Wake Forest. All the blessings go to God for the many opportunities and relationships that I’ve made over these years.
“Not many people in coaching get the opportunity to win their final game but my experience in this summer’s East-West All-Star Game — with my entire family and closest friends there in the Greensboro Coliseum where I’ve had so many great memories — is an experience I will savor for the rest of my life. Adam is one of the brightest young coaching minds I know. His priorities are right personally and his relationships extend deep into the prep and college basketball world. The East Forsyth basketball program is in great hands this year and in future seasons with him in charge of the program.”
