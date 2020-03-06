Kennedi Simmons still making history at Southeast Guilford

GREENSBORO — Kennedi Simmons hopes her high school basketball career won’t end Saturday. But even if it does, the Southeast Guilford program will never be the same.
The 5-foot-9 senior led the Falcons to their first state championship last year and has helped them advance to the NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional final Saturday against Morganton Freedom in Hickory. Southeast has gone 57-4 the last two seasons, and Simmons earned the HSXtra.com Player of the Year award in 2019.
“She’s been a part of a lot of firsts for Southeast,” coach Rachel Clark says. “The game she had a couple of years ago where she scored 49 points, being the state championship game MVP. How many people can put that on their resume?”
Simmons still hasn’t quite been able to appreciate what she and the Falcons have done.
“It didn’t hit me until the last game when I realized it was my last home game,” she says of the Falcons’ 53-50 win over Waxhaw Cuthbertson on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s Class 3-A title game. “It was bittersweet, and I’m going to miss it.”
The Southeast Guilford girls basketball program certainly will miss Simmons.
“She’s brought a different level of competition,” Clark says. “It’s a job for her. When she shows up, if we’re having a light day it’s not a light day for her. She’s on the side doing extra work and staying after for extra shooting. Her work ethic is unmatched.”
Clark says Simmons got that drive and more from her parents, Maria and Troy.
“It’s the values that her family has instilled in her,” Southeast’s coach says. “Her parents are always first in line to help. … They have made her so mature. I don’t ever have to worry about them complaining or second-guessing me or talking in the stands. I know they believe Kennedy is mature enough to handle whatever is going on and deal with it her way, and they don’t have to deal with it for her.”
Working with Clark and her teammates, Simmons has developed her game to the point where she will continue her career next season at Winston-Salem State.
“When I first came here I was more of just a shooter,” she says. “Now I’m more of an all-around scorer and defender.”
Simmons can score inside or outside, she rebounds and she plays strong, physical defense. Sophomore wing Raven Preston, who has become the complement to Simmons in what Clark calls a “two-headed monster,” says she loves playing alongside the Falcons’ senior leader.
“She can do everything,” Preston says. “She can score, she can shoot, she can pass, she can drive and kick and she plays defense.”
Throughout her high school career Simmons has displayed a quiet intensity that drives her and helps her drive her teammates to greater heights. She took over in the fourth quarter of last year’s state championship game, made 11 of 14 free throws and scored a game-high 27 points.
This season, Simmons has become more vocal in her leadership role for the Falcons.
“When I first came here I didn’t talk to anyone,” she says. “I was very, very, very shy. Now I’m the main one leading and trying to get things under control.”
Simmons also has learned to share the spotlight with Preston, a 5-10 wing who has emerged as a consistent scoring threat and defender in her own right.
“At the start of the year, she and Raven were trying to balance the leadership role,” Clark says, “but they’ve realized how to do it together and make it better. I told them, ‘The sky is brighter with multiple stars shining.’ When they work together, we look amazing.”
Sharing the offensive load with Preston also has made it easier for Simmons to deal with defenses focused on stopping her. The Falcons even saw a triangle-and-two on Simmons and Preston in the regional semifinal Tuesday night.
“She’s seen box-and-one, we saw triangle-and-two with Cuthbertson,” Clark said. “I’ve dealt with those ‘junk’ defenses and it’s very frustrating, but if you’re a player and you have grit you will figure out how to make it happen and use your teammates. She’s done that.”
She might not see that type of defense today against a Freedom team that likes to pressure full-court, but Simmons will be ready for whatever she faces.
“I feel confident,” she says.
