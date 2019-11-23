Nyah Stallings is a four-year member of the Ragsdale Tigers girls basketball team. As she prepared to tip off her senior season, Stallings spent a few moments discussing her high school career and her future.
Family: Parents, Robert and April Stallings; brothers, Tim and Peyton; cousin, Jared.
High school goals: "Freshman year, I wanted to achieve all A's and start my GPA off well. ... In basketball, I just wanted to get to know my teammates well and perform my role on the floor. I was able to achieve both of those goals."
Life goals: "I plan on going to college on my scholarship for basketball to Liberty University, and after college I want to go into the medical field."
What went into the decision to attend Liberty: "They had been following me for a lot of my AAU career. They were at a majority of my games. After my official visit, I really liked the campus and fell in love with the coaches and the team. After hanging out with the team for a while I really see myself being a part of that family."
Role models: "My mom and dad. They've made such an impact on my life. I look up to them and I can go to them for anything."
FAVES
College team: Liberty
Professional team: L.A. Sparks
Professional athlete: Kyrie Irving
Sport (other than basketball): Track and field
Postgame meal: "Chick-fil-A eight-count nuggets with fries and a cookies and creme milkshake."
Binge watch: "How to Get Away with Murder"
Music streaming service: Apple Music
Phone app: Twitter
