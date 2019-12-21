Nick McMullen is the top big man in Guilford County basketball this year. The Smith senior is off to a strong start for the Golden Eagles, who will be a factor in the HAECO Invitational and in the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. Then, it's on to Murray State to continue his basketball and academic career.
Family: Father, Calvin; stepmother, Kadia; brothers, Christian McMullen (19), Jacob Johnson (13); sister, Calli (4).
High school goals: "My goal coming into high school was to get a college scholarship and help my parents out, just take some of the load off them because I have other siblings. I really didn't care where at first, but looking into it more I tried for Division I. I accomplished that."
Life goals: "Almost everybody who plays a sport in high school wants to go on to college and be a professional athlete. Other than that I'm looking to do something with the environment as a major in college. I want to find something in that field that I like."
Role model: "My role model is my dad. I've obviously known him all my life and he's shown me how to get through things on the court and off the court. He's been an inspirational figure for me."
On choosing to sign with Murray State: "I took my first official visit to Murray State in September and it just felt like a family environment. I like the coaching staff and the people on the team. It just felt like a good vibe. ... I've seen clips of the games there and the people are real fanatics who love the sport of basketball."
FAVES
College team: Duke (basketball), Clemson (football)
Professional team: Oklahoma City Thunder (basketball), New York Giants (football)
Professional athlete: Russell Westbrook
Sport (other than basketball): Football
Post-game meal: Cook Out ("Burger tray with a chicken snack wrap and seasoned fries")
Binge watch: "Stranger Things"
Music streaming service: Apple Music
Phone app: Instagram or Snapchat
High school memory: "The Dudley-Smith games or the HAECO games last season."
Basketball shoes: Under Armour
