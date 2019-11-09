Bryce Harris was a Newsday All-Long Island selection in basketball last season before transferring to Greensboro Day. He already has scholarship offers from Bryant, Elon, Howard, Lafayette and Stony Brook. The Bengals, who start the season at No. 25 in the MaxPreps national rankings, are thrilled the 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing has decided to resettle in the Gate City.
Family: Parents, Bettina Pennon and Cecil Harris; siblings, Dymon Harris and Emily Harris.
High school goals: "Academically, I wanted to discipline myself. It's been a change going from a public school to a private school. You need to be more responsible and hold yourself accountable a lot more because your parents aren't there to tell you to do your homework or to go to sleep and things like that. Athletically, I want to get some big-time scholarship offers and also win a state championship."
Life goals: "I want to be able to go to a good college and, hopefully, have my tuition paid for. A lot of people aren't fortunate enough to be in that position."
Role models: "My dad and my two grandfathers (Roy L. Pennon and McKinely Harris). They were a big example of what perseverance is. When things are weighing you down you just have to push through it and do what you need to do without excuses."
On adjusting to life at Greensboro Day: "I love it. It's been a humbling experience."
FAVES
College team: None
Professional team: "Whatever team Kawhi Leonard is on, so right now the L.A. Clippers."
Professional athlete: Kawhi Leonard
Sport (other than basketball): Football
Postgame meal: "Pork chops with my grandmother's macaroni and cheese."
Binge watch: "SpongeBob SquarePants"
Music streaming service: Apple Music
Phone app: ESPN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.