Bryce Harris (copy)

Greensboro Day basketball player Bryce Harris: "I want to be able to go to a good college and, hopefully, have my tuition paid for. A lot of people aren't fortunate enough to be in that position."

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Bryce Harris was a Newsday All-Long Island selection in basketball last season before transferring to Greensboro Day. He already has scholarship offers from Bryant, Elon, Howard, Lafayette and Stony Brook. The Bengals, who start the season at No. 25 in the MaxPreps national rankings, are thrilled the 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing has decided to resettle in the Gate City.

Family: Parents, Bettina Pennon and Cecil Harris; siblings, Dymon Harris and Emily Harris.

High school goals: "Academically, I wanted to discipline myself. It's been a change going from a public school to a private school. You need to be more responsible and hold yourself accountable a lot more because your parents aren't there to tell you to do your homework or to go to sleep and things like that. Athletically, I want to get some big-time scholarship offers and also win a state championship."

Life goals: "I want to be able to go to a good college and, hopefully, have my tuition paid for. A lot of people aren't fortunate enough to be in that position."

Role models: "My dad and my two grandfathers (Roy L. Pennon and McKinely Harris). They were a big example of what perseverance is. When things are weighing you down you just have to push through it and do what you need to do without excuses."

On adjusting to life at Greensboro Day: "I love it. It's been a humbling experience."

FAVES

College team: None

Professional team: "Whatever team Kawhi Leonard is on, so right now the L.A. Clippers."

Professional athlete: Kawhi Leonard

Sport (other than basketball): Football

Postgame meal: "Pork chops with my grandmother's macaroni and cheese."

Binge watch: "SpongeBob SquarePants"

Music streaming service: Apple Music

Phone app: ESPN

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Spencer Turkin at (336) 373-7062 and follow @turkin35@twitter.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments