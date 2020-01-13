HAECO Girls (copy)

Ben Bradford's No. 3-ranked Ragsdale girls basketball team's next game is Jan. 22 against No. 1 Northwest Guilford. Ragsdale is 14-2.

The top four remains the same in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll heading into a light week because of exams. 

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 13-2

Last week: 1

Next: Friday, Page

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 14-0

Last week: 2

Next: Friday, at Asheboro

3. RAGSDALE

Record: 14-2

Last week: 3

Next: Jan. 22, No. 1 Northwest Guilford

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 18-2

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, Caldwell

5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 11-5

Last week: 6

Next: Friday, Western Guilford

6. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 10-4

Last week: 5

Next: Friday, Morehead

7. ANDREWS

Record: 9-2

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Trinity

8. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 11-2

Last week: 7

Next: Friday, North Stokes

9. DUDLEY

Record: 6-6

Last week: 9

Next: Friday, Parkland

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-2

Last week: 10

Next: Friday, Graham

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

High Point Christian (10-4), Rockingham County (7-7).

