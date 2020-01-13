The top four remains the same in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll heading into a light week because of exams.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 13-2
Last week: 1
Next: Friday, Page
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 14-0
Last week: 2
Next: Friday, at Asheboro
3. RAGSDALE
Record: 14-2
Last week: 3
Next: Jan. 22, No. 1 Northwest Guilford
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 18-2
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, Caldwell
5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 11-5
Last week: 6
Next: Friday, Western Guilford
6. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 10-4
Last week: 5
Next: Friday, Morehead
7. ANDREWS
Record: 9-2
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Trinity
8. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 11-2
Last week: 7
Next: Friday, North Stokes
9. DUDLEY
Record: 6-6
Last week: 9
Next: Friday, Parkland
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-2
Last week: 10
Next: Friday, Graham
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
High Point Christian (10-4), Rockingham County (7-7).
Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.