Coach Rachel Clark's Southeast Guilford Falcons are No. 2 in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll. Southeast, which won the 2019 NCHSAA Class 3-A championship, is 12-0 this season.

The top nine remain the same in this week's HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll. The only change was Reidsville (6-1) taking over the No. 10 spot from Western Guilford.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 12-2

Last week: 1

Next: Friday, at High Point Central

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 12-0

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, at Southern Guilford

3. RAGSDALE

Record: 12-2

Last week: 3

Next: Friday, at Grimsley

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 17-2

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, Calvary Day

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 8-4

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, Person

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 9-5

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, at Parkland

7. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 11-1

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, at Roanoke (Va.) Catholic

8. ANDREWS

Record: 8-1

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Randleman

9. DUDLEY

Record: 5-6

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, Smith

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 6-1

Last week: NR

Next: Tuesday, N.C. School of Science and Math

DROPPED OUT: Western Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Rockingham County (7-5), Western Guilford (7-4), High Point Christian (8-3).

