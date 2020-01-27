HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Northwest Guilford solidified its hold on the top spot in the the HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll last week with wins of the team's tied for the No. 2 spot this week, Ragsdale and Southeast Guilford.

Southeast's loss was its first since Feb. 20, 2019. Ragsdale, meanwhile, gets at least one more shot at Northwest when the teams meet Feb. 7 on the Vikings' floor. They also could face each other in the Metro 4-A tournament and the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 17-2

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, Grimsley

T2. RAGSDALE

Record: 15-3

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, Page

T2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 16-1

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, Southern Alamance

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 22-2

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 13-4

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford

6. DUDLEY

Record: 12-6

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, at Western Guilford

7. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 14-2

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, at Winston-Salem Prep

8. ANDREWS

Record: 14-2

Last week: 7

Next: Friday, Eastern Randolph

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 12-6

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 12-3

Last week: 10

Next: Wednesday, McMichael

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

High Point Christian (13-6).

