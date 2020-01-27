Northwest Guilford solidified its hold on the top spot in the the HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll last week with wins of the team's tied for the No. 2 spot this week, Ragsdale and Southeast Guilford.
Southeast's loss was its first since Feb. 20, 2019. Ragsdale, meanwhile, gets at least one more shot at Northwest when the teams meet Feb. 7 on the Vikings' floor. They also could face each other in the Metro 4-A tournament and the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 17-2
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, Grimsley
T2. RAGSDALE
Record: 15-3
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, Page
T2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 16-1
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, Southern Alamance
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 22-2
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 13-4
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford
6. DUDLEY
Record: 12-6
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, at Western Guilford
7. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 14-2
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, at Winston-Salem Prep
8. ANDREWS
Record: 14-2
Last week: 7
Next: Friday, Eastern Randolph
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 12-6
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 12-3
Last week: 10
Next: Wednesday, McMichael
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
High Point Christian (13-6).
Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.