Southeast Guilford defeats West Forsyth in overtime

Sydney Roberts helped No. 2-ranked Southeast Guilford remain unbeaten with a 67-54 overtime win over West Forsyth on Monday.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

The top four remains the same in the HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll heading into a pair of huge matchups this week. Top-ranked Northwest Guilford travels to No. 3 Ragsdale on Wednesday night in a key Metro 4-A Conference game, and the Vikings visit No. 2 Southeast Guilford on Friday night.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 15-2

Last week: 1

Next: Wednesday, at No. 3 Ragsdale

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 16-0

Last week: 2

Next: Friday, No. 1 Northwest Guilford

3. RAGSDALE

Record: 14-2

Last week: 3

Next: Wednesday, No. 1 Northwest Guilford

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 20-2

Last week: 4

Next: Wednesday, Forsyth Country Day

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 11-4

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, at Western Alamance

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 12-5

Last week: 5

Next: Friday, at No. 9 Dudley

7. ANDREWS

Record: 12-2

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, at Wheatmore

8. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 12-2

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, South Stokes

9. DUDLEY

Record: 11-6

Last week: 9

Next: Friday, No. 6 Southwest Guilford

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 9-3

Last week: 10

Next: Wednesday, at McMichael

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

High Point Christian (11-4).

