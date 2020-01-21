The top four remains the same in the HSXtra.com Top 10 girls basketball poll heading into a pair of huge matchups this week. Top-ranked Northwest Guilford travels to No. 3 Ragsdale on Wednesday night in a key Metro 4-A Conference game, and the Vikings visit No. 2 Southeast Guilford on Friday night.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 15-2
Last week: 1
Next: Wednesday, at No. 3 Ragsdale
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 16-0
Last week: 2
Next: Friday, No. 1 Northwest Guilford
3. RAGSDALE
Record: 14-2
Last week: 3
Next: Wednesday, No. 1 Northwest Guilford
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 20-2
Last week: 4
Next: Wednesday, Forsyth Country Day
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 11-4
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, at Western Alamance
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 12-5
Last week: 5
Next: Friday, at No. 9 Dudley
7. ANDREWS
Record: 12-2
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, at Wheatmore
8. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 12-2
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, South Stokes
9. DUDLEY
Record: 11-6
Last week: 9
Next: Friday, No. 6 Southwest Guilford
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 9-3
Last week: 10
Next: Wednesday, at McMichael
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
High Point Christian (11-4).
