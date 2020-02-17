The top five is unchanged in the final HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 girls poll of the regular season.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 21-3
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, TBD in Metro 4-A tournament
2. RAGSDALE
Record: 20-3
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, Grimsley in Metro 4-A tournament
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 23-1
Last week: 3
Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 27-3
Last week: 4
Next: Friday, vs. North Raleigh Christian in NCISAA Class 4-A semifinal
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 18-5
Last week: 5
Next: Monday, Morehead in Mid-State 3-A tournament
6. DUDLEY
Record: 17-7
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, vs. TBD in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament
7. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 20-3
Last week: 6
Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Northwest 1-A tournament
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 16-8
Last week: 8
Next: Monday, Smith in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament
9. ANDREWS
Record: 18-3
Last week: 9
Next: Monday, Trinity in PAC 7 2-A tournament
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 19-4
Last week: 10
Next: Thursday, vs. TBD in Mid-State 2-A tournament
