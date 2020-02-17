HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

The top five is unchanged in the final HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 girls poll of the regular season.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 21-3

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, TBD in Metro 4-A tournament

2. RAGSDALE

Record: 20-3

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, Grimsley in Metro 4-A tournament

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 23-1

Last week: 3

Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 27-3

Last week: 4

Next: Friday, vs. North Raleigh Christian in NCISAA Class 4-A semifinal

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 18-5

Last week: 5

Next: Monday, Morehead in Mid-State 3-A tournament

6. DUDLEY

Record: 17-7

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, vs. TBD in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament

7. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 20-3

Last week: 6

Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Northwest 1-A tournament

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 16-8

Last week: 8

Next: Monday, Smith in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament

9. ANDREWS

Record: 18-3

Last week: 9

Next: Monday, Trinity in PAC 7 2-A tournament

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 19-4

Last week: 10

Next: Thursday, vs. TBD in Mid-State 2-A tournament

