The top five is unchanged in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 girls poll.
The games of the week are No. 7 Dudley at No. 8 Southwest Guilford on Tuesday and No. 2 Ragsdale at No. 1 Northwest Guilford on Wednesday.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 20-2
Last week: 1
Next: Wednesday, No. 2 Ragsdale
2. RAGSDALE
Record: 17-3
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, High Point Central
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 21-1
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, Southwestern Randolph
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 26-3
Last week: 4
Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 15-5
Last week: 5
Next: Monday, Rockingham County
6. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 19-2
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, Mount Airy
7. DUDLEY
Record: 14-7
Last week: 6
Next: Monday, at Parkland
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 15-6
Last week: 9
Next: Monday, at Western Guilford
9. ANDREWS
Record: 15-3
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Trinity
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 15-4
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, at Graham
