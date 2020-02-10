HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

The top five is unchanged in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 girls poll.

The games of the week are No. 7 Dudley at No. 8 Southwest Guilford on Tuesday and No. 2 Ragsdale at No. 1 Northwest Guilford on Wednesday.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 20-2

Last week: 1

Next: Wednesday, No. 2 Ragsdale

2. RAGSDALE

Record: 17-3

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, High Point Central

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 21-1

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, Southwestern Randolph

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 26-3

Last week: 4

Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 15-5

Last week: 5

Next: Monday, Rockingham County

6. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 19-2

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, Mount Airy

7. DUDLEY

Record: 14-7

Last week: 6

Next: Monday, at Parkland

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 15-6

Last week: 9

Next: Monday, at Western Guilford

9. ANDREWS

Record: 15-3

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Trinity

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 15-4

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, at Graham

Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments