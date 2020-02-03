Northwest Guilford remains atop the HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 girls poll this week, with Ragsdale No. 2 and Southeast Guilford No. 3. The game of the week is Ragsdale at Northwest on Friday night.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 19-2
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, at Page
2. RAGSDALE
Record: 17-3
Last week: T2
Next: Friday, at No. 1 Northwest Guilford
3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 19-1
Last week: T2
Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 24-3
Last week: 4
Next: Monday, at Calvary Day
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 15-4
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, at Person
6. DUDLEY
Record: 14-6
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor
7. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 16-2
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, at North Stokes
8. ANDREWS
Record: 15-2
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, at Randleman
9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 14-6
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, Smith
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 13-4
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Carrboro
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES
High Point Christian (14-7).
