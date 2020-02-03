HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Northwest Guilford remains atop the HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 girls poll this week, with Ragsdale No. 2 and Southeast Guilford No. 3. The game of the week is Ragsdale at Northwest on Friday night.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 19-2

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, at Page

2. RAGSDALE

Record: 17-3

Last week: T2

Next: Friday, at No. 1 Northwest Guilford

3. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 19-1

Last week: T2

Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 24-3

Last week: 4

Next: Monday, at Calvary Day

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 15-4

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, at Person

6. DUDLEY

Record: 14-6

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor

7. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 16-2

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, at North Stokes

8. ANDREWS

Record: 15-2

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, at Randleman

9. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 14-6

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, Smith

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 13-4

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Carrboro

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

High Point Christian (14-7).

