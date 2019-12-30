HAECO Girls (copy)

Northwest Guilford girls basketball players celebrate during their victory over Ragsdale on Saturday in the HAECO Invitational championship game. The Vikings are No. 1 in the first HSXtra.com Top 10 Poll of the season.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Northwest Guilford won the HAECO Invitational and edged unbeaten Southeast Guilford for the top spot in the initial HSXtra.com girls basketball poll of the season. Northwest and Southeast meet Jan. 24 at Southeast in what is already shaping up as the game of the season.

HAECO runner-up Ragsdale is No. 3 and third-place finisher Greensboro Day is No. 4 in this week's poll.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 11-1

Next: Friday, vs. Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian at She Got Game Classic, Marietta, Ga.

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 12-0

Next: Jan. 7, at Southern Guilford

3. RAGSDALE

Record: 10-2

Next: Friday, at East Forsyth

4. GREENSBORO DAY

Record: 17-2

Next: Saturday, vs. Roanoke (Va.) William Fleming at Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout, Salem, Va.

5. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 8-3

Next: Friday, Eastern Alamance

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 8-5

Next: Friday, at Page

7. BISHOP McGUINNESS

Record: 10-1

Next: Today, vs. Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud in Charleston Classic

8. ANDREWS

Record: 7-1

Next: Friday, High Point Central

9. DUDLEY

Record: 5-5

Next: Saturday, at No. 3 Ragsdale

10. WESTERN GUILFORD

Record: 8-3

Next: Jan. 7, Mount Tabor

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): High Point Christian (6-3), Rockingham County (5-4).

