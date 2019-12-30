Northwest Guilford won the HAECO Invitational and edged unbeaten Southeast Guilford for the top spot in the initial HSXtra.com girls basketball poll of the season. Northwest and Southeast meet Jan. 24 at Southeast in what is already shaping up as the game of the season.
HAECO runner-up Ragsdale is No. 3 and third-place finisher Greensboro Day is No. 4 in this week's poll.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 11-1
Next: Friday, vs. Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian at She Got Game Classic, Marietta, Ga.
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 12-0
Next: Jan. 7, at Southern Guilford
3. RAGSDALE
Record: 10-2
Next: Friday, at East Forsyth
4. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 17-2
Next: Saturday, vs. Roanoke (Va.) William Fleming at Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout, Salem, Va.
5. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 8-3
Next: Friday, Eastern Alamance
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 8-5
Next: Friday, at Page
7. BISHOP McGUINNESS
Record: 10-1
Next: Today, vs. Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud in Charleston Classic
8. ANDREWS
Record: 7-1
Next: Friday, High Point Central
9. DUDLEY
Record: 5-5
Next: Saturday, at No. 3 Ragsdale
10. WESTERN GUILFORD
Record: 8-3
Next: Jan. 7, Mount Tabor
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): High Point Christian (6-3), Rockingham County (5-4).
