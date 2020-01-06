HAECO Invitational (copy)

Smith boys basketball coach Derrick Partee huddles with his players during a timeout at the HAECO Invitational on Dec. 27, 2019. Partee's Golden Eagles travel to Dudley on Tuesday night for a big Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference game.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

The top four remain unchanged in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll after a light schedule during a holiday week.

The marquee matchup this week is No. 2 Smith at No. 4 Dudley on Tuesday night in a Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference showdown, while No. 8 Eastern Guilford visits No. 7 Grimsley on Wednesday and No. 6 Page on Friday.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 19-2

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, Calvary Day

2. SMITH

Record: 11-2

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, at No. 4 Dudley

3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 11-3

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, Australian traveling team

4. DUDLEY

Record: 11-1

Last week:

Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Smith

5. MOREHEAD 

Record: 10-0

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, at Northeast Guilford

6. PAGE 

Record: 9-6

Last week: 7

Next: Friday, No. 8 Eastern Guilford

7. GRIMSLEY 

Record: 8-4

Last week: 5

Next: Wednesday, No. 8 Eastern Guilford

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 9-4

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Southern Alamance

9. REIDSVILLE

Record: 4-2

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, N.C. School of Science and Math

10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 7-6

Last week: NR

Next: Tuesday, at Parkland

DROPPED OUT: Wesleyan.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Wesleyan (9-5), Bishop McGuinness (10-4), Northern Guilford (5-6), High Point Christian (8-8), Ragsdale (5-7).

