The top four remain unchanged in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll after a light schedule during a holiday week.
The marquee matchup this week is No. 2 Smith at No. 4 Dudley on Tuesday night in a Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference showdown, while No. 8 Eastern Guilford visits No. 7 Grimsley on Wednesday and No. 6 Page on Friday.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 19-2
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, Calvary Day
2. SMITH
Record: 11-2
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, at No. 4 Dudley
3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 11-3
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, Australian traveling team
4. DUDLEY
Record: 11-1
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Smith
5. MOREHEAD
Record: 10-0
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, at Northeast Guilford
6. PAGE
Record: 9-6
Last week: 7
Next: Friday, No. 8 Eastern Guilford
7. GRIMSLEY
Record: 8-4
Last week: 5
Next: Wednesday, No. 8 Eastern Guilford
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 9-4
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Southern Alamance
9. REIDSVILLE
Record: 4-2
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, N.C. School of Science and Math
10. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 7-6
Last week: NR
Next: Tuesday, at Parkland
DROPPED OUT: Wesleyan.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Wesleyan (9-5), Bishop McGuinness (10-4), Northern Guilford (5-6), High Point Christian (8-8), Ragsdale (5-7).
