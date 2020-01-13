Other than the top three, there was a lot of movement in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, and the new rankings set up some big matchups Friday night.
No. 4 Page visits No. 3 Northwest Guilford in a key Metro 4-A Conference game and No. 2 Smith travels to Winston-Salem to face unbeaten Mount Tabor.
The schedule for the rest of the week is much lighter than usual because of exams.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 21-2
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, Caldwell
2. SMITH
Record: 13-2
Last week: 2
Next: Friday, at Mount Tabor
3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 13-3
Last week: 3
Next: Friday, No. 4 Page
4. PAGE
Record: 10-6
Last week: 6
Next: Friday, at No. 3 Northwest Guilford
5. DUDLEY
Record: 12-3
Last week: 4
Next: Friday, Parkland
6. REIDSVILLE
Record: 7-2
Last week: 9
Next: Friday, Graham
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 11-5
Last week: 8
Next: Friday, at Williams
8. GRIMSLEY
Record: 9-5
Last week: 7
Next: Friday, High Point Central
9. MOREHEAD
Record: 11-2
Last week: 5
Next: Friday, at Northern Guilford
10. WESLEYAN
Record: 11-6
Last week: NR
Next: Monday, Matthews Carmel Christian
DROPPED OUT
Southwest Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Northern Guilford (6-7), Southwest Guilford (7-8), Bishop McGuinness (11-4), Andrews (8-6), McMichael (7-6).
