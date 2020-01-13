Page vs Eastern Guilford (copy)

Page's 60-55 comeback win Friday night against Eastern Guilford sets up a key Metro 4-A Conference game at Northwest Guilford this week.

Other than the top three, there was a lot of movement in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, and the new rankings set up some big matchups Friday night.

No. 4 Page visits No. 3 Northwest Guilford in a key Metro 4-A Conference game and No. 2 Smith travels to Winston-Salem to face unbeaten Mount Tabor.

The schedule for the rest of the week is much lighter than usual because of exams.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 21-2

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, Caldwell

2. SMITH

Record: 13-2

Last week: 2

Next: Friday, at Mount Tabor

3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 13-3

Last week: 3

Next: Friday, No. 4 Page

4. PAGE

Record: 10-6

Last week: 6 

Next: Friday, at No. 3 Northwest Guilford

5. DUDLEY

Record: 12-3

Last week: 4

Next: Friday, Parkland

6. REIDSVILLE

Record: 7-2

Last week: 9

Next: Friday, Graham

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 11-5

Last week: 8

Next: Friday, at Williams

8. GRIMSLEY

Record: 9-5

Last week: 7

Next: Friday, High Point Central

9. MOREHEAD

Record: 11-2

Last week: 5

Next: Friday, at Northern Guilford

10. WESLEYAN

Record: 11-6

Last week: NR

Next: Monday, Matthews Carmel Christian

DROPPED OUT

Southwest Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Northern Guilford (6-7), Southwest Guilford (7-8), Bishop McGuinness (11-4), Andrews (8-6), McMichael (7-6).

