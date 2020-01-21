Freddy Johnson 1,000 Wins (copy)

Coach Freddy Johnson's Greensboro Day Bengals remained No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll despite a pair of loss at the Bass Pro Classic in Springfield, Mo.

The top five remained the same in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, despite multiple losses by top-ranked Greensboro Day and No. 2 Smith.

In the only Top 10 matchup of the week, No. 10 Grimsley visits No. 4 Page on Friday.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 23-4

Last week: 1

Next: Wednesday, Forsyth Country Day

2. SMITH

Record: 13-4

Last week: 2

Next: Friday, at Western Guilford

3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 14-3

Last week: 3

Next: Wednesday, at Ragsdale

4. PAGE

Record: 10-7

Last week: 4 

Next: Tuesday, High Point Central

5. DUDLEY

Record: 12-4

Last week: 5

Next: Friday, at Southwest Guilford

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 12-6

Last week: 7

Next: Wednesday, at Western Alamance

7. REIDSVILLE

Record: 10-2

Last week: 6

Next: Wednesday, at McMichael

8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 14-8

Last week: NR

Next: Friday, at Fayetteville New Life Christian

9. MOREHEAD

Record: 11-3

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, Rockingham County

10. GRIMSLEY

Record: 10-5

Last week: 8

Next: Friday, at No. 4 Page

DROPPED OUT

Wesleyan.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Northern Guilford (7-7), Southwest Guilford (8-9), Wesleyan (13-7), McMichael (8-6).

