The top five remained the same in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, despite multiple losses by top-ranked Greensboro Day and No. 2 Smith.
In the only Top 10 matchup of the week, No. 10 Grimsley visits No. 4 Page on Friday.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 23-4
Last week: 1
Next: Wednesday, Forsyth Country Day
2. SMITH
Record: 13-4
Last week: 2
Next: Friday, at Western Guilford
3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 14-3
Last week: 3
Next: Wednesday, at Ragsdale
4. PAGE
Record: 10-7
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, High Point Central
5. DUDLEY
Record: 12-4
Last week: 5
Next: Friday, at Southwest Guilford
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 12-6
Last week: 7
Next: Wednesday, at Western Alamance
7. REIDSVILLE
Record: 10-2
Last week: 6
Next: Wednesday, at McMichael
8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 14-8
Last week: NR
Next: Friday, at Fayetteville New Life Christian
9. MOREHEAD
Record: 11-3
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, Rockingham County
10. GRIMSLEY
Record: 10-5
Last week: 8
Next: Friday, at No. 4 Page
DROPPED OUT
Wesleyan.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Northern Guilford (7-7), Southwest Guilford (8-9), Wesleyan (13-7), McMichael (8-6).
Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.