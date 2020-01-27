Grimsley jumped from No. 10 to No. 4 and Piedmont Classical rose from No. 8 to No. 5 in a week of upheaval in the HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll.
The only game this week matching Top 10 teams is No. 4 Grimsley at No. 2 Northwest Guilford on Tuesday in the Metro 4-A Conference.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 25-4
Last week: 1
Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian
T2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 16-3
Last week: 3
Next: Tuesday, No. 4 Grimsley
T2. SMITH
Record: 14-4
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, Parkland
4. GRIMSLEY
Record: 12-5
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, at No. 2 Northwest Guilford
5. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 16-8
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Durham Mount Zion Christian
6. DUDLEY
Record: 12-5
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, at Western Guilford
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 14-6
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, at Asheboro
8. PAGE
Record: 11-8
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, at Ragsdale
9. REIDSVILLE
Record: 13-2
Last week: 7
Next: Wednesday, McMichael
10. MOREHEAD
Record: 13-3
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, at Western Alamance
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Bishop McGuinness (12-6), Southwest Guilford (9-9), McMichael (9-8), Northern Guilford (8-8).
Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.