Grimsley jumped from No. 10 to No. 4 and Piedmont Classical rose from No. 8 to No. 5 in a week of upheaval in the HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll.

The only game this week matching Top 10 teams is No. 4 Grimsley at No. 2 Northwest Guilford on Tuesday in the Metro 4-A Conference.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 25-4

Last week: 1

Next: Tuesday, at High Point Christian

T2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 16-3

Last week: 3

Next: Tuesday, No. 4 Grimsley

T2. SMITH

Record: 14-4

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, Parkland

4. GRIMSLEY 

Record: 12-5

Last week: 10 

Next: Tuesday, at No. 2 Northwest Guilford

5. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 

Record: 16-8

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Durham Mount Zion Christian

6. DUDLEY 

Record: 12-5

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, at Western Guilford

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 14-6

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, at Asheboro

8. PAGE 

Record: 11-8

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, at Ragsdale

9. REIDSVILLE 

Record: 13-2

Last week: 7

Next: Wednesday, McMichael

10. MOREHEAD 

Record: 13-3

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, at Western Alamance

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Bishop McGuinness (12-6), Southwest Guilford (9-9), McMichael (9-8), Northern Guilford (8-8).

