Greensboro Day and Northwest Guilford remain 1-2 in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, but Dudley moved into a tie with Smith for the third spot on the strength of the Panthers' 73-53 win Friday night in the Golden Eagles' gym.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Last week: 1
Next: Monday, at Calvary Day
2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 18-3
Last week: T2
Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page
T3. DUDLEY
Record: 14-5
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor
T3. SMITH
Record: 15-5
Last week: T2
Next: Tuesday, at Southwest Guilford
5. GRIMSLEY
Record: 13-6
Last week: 4
Next: Tuesday, at High Point Central
6. REIDSVILLE
Record: 15-2
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, Carrboro
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 16-6
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, at Southern Alamance
8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 16-8
Last week: 5
Next: Thursday, at Durham Mount Zion Christian
9. PAGE
Record: 12-8
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Northwest Guilford
10. MOREHEAD
Record: 14-4
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Southwest Guilford (10-10), Northern Guilford (10-8).
