Greensboro Day and Northwest Guilford remain 1-2 in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, but Dudley moved into a tie with Smith for the third spot on the strength of the Panthers' 73-53 win Friday night in the Golden Eagles' gym.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 27-4

Last week: 1

Next: Monday, at Calvary Day

2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 18-3

Last week: T2

Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page

T3. DUDLEY

Record: 14-5

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Mount Tabor

T3. SMITH

Record: 15-5

Last week: T2

Next: Tuesday, at Southwest Guilford

5. GRIMSLEY

Record: 13-6

Last week: 4

Next: Tuesday, at High Point Central

6. REIDSVILLE

Record: 15-2

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, Carrboro

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 16-6

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, at Southern Alamance

8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 16-8

Last week: 5

Next: Thursday, at Durham Mount Zion Christian

9. PAGE

Record: 12-8

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, No. 2 Northwest Guilford

10. MOREHEAD 

Record: 14-4

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Northeast Guilford

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Southwest Guilford (10-10), Northern Guilford (10-8).

