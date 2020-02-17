HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

A wild week shook up the HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, except at the top, where Greensboro Day and Northwest Guilford remain 1-2 heading into conference tournaments for NCHSAA schools. Greensboro Day will be playing in the NCISAA Class 4-A final four this weekend in Charlotte.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 31-4

Last week: 1

Next: Friday, vs. Concord Cannon School in NCISAA Class 4-A semifinal

2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 20-4

Last week: 2

Next: Tuesday, TBD in Metro 4-A tournament

3. GRIMSLEY

Record: 16-6

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, No. 10 Page in Metro 4-A tournament

4. REIDSVILLE

Record: 21-2

Last week: 5

Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Mid-State 2-A tournament

5. SMITH

Record: 18-6

Last week: T3

Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament

6. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 18-6

Last week: 7

Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament

7. DUDLEY

Record: 15-8

Last week: T3

Next: Monday, at Southwest Guilford in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament

8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 16-9

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, Durham HA Prep

9. MOREHEAD

Record: 17-6

Last week: 10

Next: Monday, Eastern Alamance in Mid-State 3-A tournament

10. PAGE

Record: 14-10

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, at No. 3 Grimsley in Metro 4-A tournament

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Northern Guilford (14-8), Southwest Guilford (12-12).

Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments