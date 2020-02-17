A wild week shook up the HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll, except at the top, where Greensboro Day and Northwest Guilford remain 1-2 heading into conference tournaments for NCHSAA schools. Greensboro Day will be playing in the NCISAA Class 4-A final four this weekend in Charlotte.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Last week: 1
Next: Friday, vs. Concord Cannon School in NCISAA Class 4-A semifinal
2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 20-4
Last week: 2
Next: Tuesday, TBD in Metro 4-A tournament
3. GRIMSLEY
Record: 16-6
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, No. 10 Page in Metro 4-A tournament
4. REIDSVILLE
Record: 21-2
Last week: 5
Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Mid-State 2-A tournament
5. SMITH
Record: 18-6
Last week: T3
Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament
6. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 18-6
Last week: 7
Next: Wednesday, vs. TBD in Mid-Piedmont 3-A tournament
7. DUDLEY
Record: 15-8
Last week: T3
Next: Monday, at Southwest Guilford in Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament
8. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 16-9
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, Durham HA Prep
9. MOREHEAD
Record: 17-6
Last week: 10
Next: Monday, Eastern Alamance in Mid-State 3-A tournament
10. PAGE
Record: 14-10
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, at No. 3 Grimsley in Metro 4-A tournament
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Northern Guilford (14-8), Southwest Guilford (12-12).
Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR
