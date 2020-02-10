HSExtra-basketball.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

Greensboro Day and Northwest remain 1-2 and Dudley and Smith are still tied for third in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll.

Key games this week are No. 3 Dudley at Southwest Guilford and No. 8 Grimsley at No. 9 Page on Tuesday

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 30-4

Last week: 1

Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs

2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 19-3

Last week: 2

Next: Wednesday, Ragsdale

T3. DUDLEY

Record: 14-6

Last week: T3

Next: Monday, at Parkland

T3. SMITH

Record: 16-5

Last week: T3

Next: Tuesday, Western Guilford

5. REIDSVILLE

Record: 18-2

Last week: 6

Next: Tuesday, at Graham

6. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL

Record: 16-8

Last week: 8

Next: Tuesday, Charlotte Liberty Heights

7. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 17-6

Last week: 7

Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford

8. GRIMSLEY

Record: 14-6

Last week: 5

Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page

9. PAGE

Record: 12-9

Last week: 9

Next: Tuesday, No. 8 Grimsley

10. MOREHEAD 

Record: 16-5

Last week: 10

Next: Tuesday, Northern Guilford

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)

Southwest Guilford (10-11), Northern Guilford (11-8).

Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments