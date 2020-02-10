Greensboro Day and Northwest remain 1-2 and Dudley and Smith are still tied for third in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll.
Key games this week are No. 3 Dudley at Southwest Guilford and No. 8 Grimsley at No. 9 Page on Tuesday
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Last week: 1
Next: Saturday, TBD in NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs
2. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 19-3
Last week: 2
Next: Wednesday, Ragsdale
T3. DUDLEY
Record: 14-6
Last week: T3
Next: Monday, at Parkland
T3. SMITH
Record: 16-5
Last week: T3
Next: Tuesday, Western Guilford
5. REIDSVILLE
Record: 18-2
Last week: 6
Next: Tuesday, at Graham
6. PIEDMONT CLASSICAL
Record: 16-8
Last week: 8
Next: Tuesday, Charlotte Liberty Heights
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 17-6
Last week: 7
Next: Tuesday, Southern Guilford
8. GRIMSLEY
Record: 14-6
Last week: 5
Next: Tuesday, at No. 9 Page
9. PAGE
Record: 12-9
Last week: 9
Next: Tuesday, No. 8 Grimsley
10. MOREHEAD
Record: 16-5
Last week: 10
Next: Tuesday, Northern Guilford
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received)
Southwest Guilford (10-11), Northern Guilford (11-8).
