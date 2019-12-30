Greensboro Day edged Smith 62-57 in the HAECO Invitational championship game Saturday and the teams are 1-2 in the initial HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll of the season.
HAECO runner-up Ragsdale is No. 3 and third-place finisher Greensboro Day is No. 4 in this week's poll.
The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:
1. GREENSBORO DAY
Record: 17-2
Next: Friday, No. 9 Wesleyan
2. SMITH
Record: 10-2
Next: Saturday, No. 10 Reidsville
3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 10-2
Next: Friday, vs. Sarasota (Fla.) Victory Rock Prep at Chance Harman Classic, Floyd County, Va.
4. DUDLEY
Record: 11-1
Next: Saturday, at Ragsdale
5. GRIMSLEY
Record: 7-3
Next: Friday, Reagan
6. MOREHEAD
Record: 9-0
Next: Friday, at McMichael
7. PAGE
Record: 7-6
Next: Friday, Southwest Guilford
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 8-4
Next: Friday, at Southern Guilford
9. WESLEYAN
Record: 10-4
Next: Friday, at No. 1 Greensboro Day
10. REIDSVILLE
Record: 3-1
Next: Friday, at Rockingham County
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Southwest Guilford (7-5), Bishop McGuinness (10-4), High Point Christian (7-8), Northern Guilford (4-6), Andrews (6-4).
