HAECO Boys (copy)

Smith's Silas Mason puts up a shot as Greensboro Day's Cason Pierce tries to block during the HAECO Invitational championship game Saturday. Greensboro Day won 62-57 and is No. 1 in this week's HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Greensboro Day edged Smith 62-57 in the HAECO Invitational championship game Saturday and the teams are 1-2 in the initial HSXtra.com Basketball Top 10 boys poll of the season.

HAECO runner-up Ragsdale is No. 3 and third-place finisher Greensboro Day is No. 4 in this week's poll.

The top 10 was compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches:

1. GREENSBORO DAY 

Record: 17-2

Next: Friday, No. 9 Wesleyan

2. SMITH

Record: 10-2

Next: Saturday, No. 10 Reidsville

3. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 10-2

Next: Friday, vs. Sarasota (Fla.) Victory Rock Prep at Chance Harman Classic, Floyd County, Va.

4. DUDLEY

Record: 11-1

Next: Saturday, at Ragsdale

5. GRIMSLEY

Record: 7-3

Next: Friday, Reagan

6. MOREHEAD

Record: 9-0

Next: Friday, at McMichael

7. PAGE

Record: 7-6

Next: Friday, Southwest Guilford

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 8-4

Next: Friday, at Southern Guilford

9. WESLEYAN

Record: 10-4

Next: Friday, at No. 1 Greensboro Day

10. REIDSVILLE

Record: 3-1

Next: Friday, at Rockingham County

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Southwest Guilford (7-5), Bishop McGuinness (10-4), High Point Christian (7-8), Northern Guilford (4-6), Andrews (6-4).

Follow on Twitter: @Joe SireraNR

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments