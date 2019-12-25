Girls High School Basketball: Northern Guilford at Northwest Guilford (copy) (copy)

Kim Furlough (left) and Darlene Joyner, chatting before a Northern Guilford-Northwest Guilford game during the 2015-16 season, won't be on the sideline coaching at this year's HAECO Invitational. They will be missed.

The annual HAECO Invitational begins its three-day run Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Here are three questions that should be answered before the champions are crowned Saturday evening:

1. Is this the most wide-open HAECO in years?

It has to be, with three boys teams (Greensboro Day, Smith and Northwest Guilford) and three girls teams (Ragsdale, Northwest Guilford and Greensboro Day) all having strong cases to be the top seed. That doesn't even factor in the unbeaten Dudley boys. The place to be Friday if you love high school basketball is Court 1, where this year's semifinals could be as good as the championship games.

2. What will the girls tournament be like without Kim Furlough and Darlene Joyner?

Two of the best girls basketball coaches in Guilford County history won't be on the sideline at the HAECO. Northern Guilford's Furlough hopes to return to the bench in January after undergoing cancer treatment, while Joyner retired from Northwest Guilford after last season. Both will be missed, but the programs they build remain strong.

3. Who are the best area teams not in the HAECO?

The best area girls teams you won't see this week at the Coliseum Special Events Center are 2019 Class 3-A champion Southeast Guilford (9-0), which will be playing in Eastern Guilford's holiday tournament, Bishop McGuinness (9-0) and Andrews (6-1). On the boys side, the best of the rest are Wesleyan (8-3) and Morehead (7-0).

