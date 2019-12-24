BOYS
NO. 1 GREENSBORO DAY (14-2)
Best win: Concord Cannon School, 73-72 Worst loss: Durham Academy, 79-60
Players to watch: F Bryce Harris, G Cam Hayes, G Brock Williams
Who are the Bengals? Greensboro Day will miss Virginia signee Carson McCorkle, who is out until at least mid-January with a foot injury, but the Bengals still have two big-time guards in N.C. State signee Cam Hayes and junior Brock Williams. Add junior wing Bryce Harris and the Bengals are a more perimeter-oriented team than usual, but they are not as deep. If Greensboro Day is going to win its eighth title in nine years, the key may be getting a strong tournament from 6-foot-7 senior Cason Pierce.
NO. 2 SMITH (8-1)
Best win: vs. Concord First Assembly (at Piedmont Classical), 65-64 Loss: at Raleigh Millbrook, 83-64
Players to watch: G-F Juwelz Hargrove, G Silas Mason, F Nick McMullen
Who are the Golden Eagles? Smith is as long and athletic as any team in the HAECO field and has a major inside presence with Murray State signee Nick McMullen. The Golden Eagles' only loss was to an unbeaten Raleigh Millbrook squad that MaxPreps ranks No. 3 in the state. If Smith can knock down 3-point shots consistently, the Golden Eagles have the talent to come away with their first title since 2003.
NO. 3 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (8-1)
Best win: at Southwest Guilford, 83-69 Loss: vs. Southern Pines Pinecrest (at Southern Pines), 50-41
Players to watch: G Christian Hampton, F Dean Reiber, G Brandon Thomas
Who are the Vikings? Northwest Guilford has most of the key players back from a team that won the HAECO Invitational in 2018. Rutgers signee Dean Reiber brings an inside-outside skillset that is rare for a big man, and Christian Hampton and Brandon Thomas are as athletic as any players in the tournament. The key for the Vikings may be steady senior guard Robbie Boulton.
NO. 4 DUDLEY (9-0)
Best win: Durham Hillside, 61-58
Players to watch: G-F Jeremiah Dickerson, G-F Franklin Stockton, G Darien Wynn
Who are the Panthers? Dudley is unbeaten, but the only teams they Panthers have beaten that have a winning record are Hillside and Page, so they're a bit of a wild card in this year's HAECO. One thing that is known is that Jeremiah Dickerson will be a player opponents must key on if they're going to beat Dudley.
NO. 5 PAGE (7-4)
Best win: Southern Guilford, 69-67 Worst loss: at Northeast Guilford, 73-69 (OT)
Players to watch: G Jaden Ellis, G Mike Maxwell F Jason Sellars
Who are the Pirates? That's the question first-year Page coach Evan Fancourt is still asking. The effort has been there, but the Pirates have been inconsistent. They did battle their first-round opponent, unbeaten Dudley, before falling 62-58. Three games in three days will tell them a lot.
NO. 6 GRIMSLEY (6-2)
Best win: Southwest Guilford, 68-56 Worst loss: at Northern Guilford, 66-60
Players to watch: F Daniel Cooper, F Ahmil Flowers, G Jayden Watlington
Who are the Whirlies? Grimsley welcomed back coach Darren Corbett for a second stint and is still trying to fit the pieces together around outstanding wing Ahmil Flowers. The Whirlies will find out where they are in their first-round matchup against a very good Northwest Guilford team.
NO. 7 NORTHERN GUILFORD (3-4)
Best win: Grimsley, 66-60 Worst loss: at Page, 68-66 (OT)
Players to watch: G-F Nolan Hodge, G Carson Lomax, F Adonijah Whitley
Who are the Nighthawks? A better team than their record indicates. Northern's four losses are to teams with a combined record of 34-6 — Pittsboro Northwood, Page, Northwest Guilford and Smith — and first-year coach Kellen Parrish's team has won three straight. Unfortunately for the Nighthawks, their first-round opponent is a Smith team that beat them 79-58.
NO. 8 RAGSDALE (5-4)
Best win: Southwest Guilford, 66-65 Worst loss: Raleigh Wakefield, 47-46
Players to watch: G-F Jordan Jones, G Andrew Siler, G-F Jayden Williams
Who are the Tigers? The bulk of Ragsdale's wins have come against struggling teams as the Tigers rebuild after significant graduation losses. It's hard to imagine this team doing better than a win in the losers' bracket of a loaded HAECO Invitational.
GIRLS
NO. 1 RAGSDALE (8-1)
Best win: Huntersville Hopewell, 51-41 Loss: East Forsyth, 52-47
Players to watch: F Mariah Frazier, G Diamond Monroe, G Nyah Stallings
Who are the Tigers? Ragsdale isn't quite as deep as last season, when the Tigers won the HAECO and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional semifinals, but they're still talented and they are bigger. Ragsdale also is inconsistent, as evidenced by its loss to an East Forsyth team that is just 4-3. Still, Mariah Frazier, Diamond Monroe and Nyah Stallings form as good a trio as any in this year's tournament.
NO. 2 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (7-1)
Best win: vs. Sumter, S.C. (Crescom Invitational, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 50-39 Loss: at Virginia Beach Princess Anne, 77-36
Players to watch: G Thalia Carter, C Megan Harkey, G Reagan Kargo
Who are the Vikings? A lot has changed at Northwest Guilford, where Cayla King and Liz Kitley have moved on to Virginia Tech and longtime coach Darlene Joyner has retired. But the Vikings remain a forced to be reckoned with in Haley Hackett's first season as coach. Megan Harkey is the top post player in the county, and Thalia Carter and Reagan Kargo provide leadership and championship experience.
NO. 3 GREENSBORO DAY (15-1)
Best win: vs. Blythewood, S.C., Westwood (Crescom Invitational, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 69-62 Loss: vs. Columbia, S.C., Cardinal Newman (Crescom Invitational, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 45-23
Players to watch: G Hailey Blackwell, F-G Je'Bria Fullwood, G-F Caroline Wyrick
Who are the Bengals? Greensboro Day is as strong as it's been in a very long time, thanks to an experienced group led by junior wing Je'Bria Fullwood, and is ranked among the state's top girls teams by MaxPreps and USA Today. The Bengals are coming off a decisive loss to one of South Carolina's best teams in the championship game of their division at the Crescom Invitational in Myrtle Beach, so it will be interesting to see how they respond.
NO. 4 NORTHERN GUILFORD (7-1)
Best win: Pittsboro Northwood, 67-48 Loss: at Northwest Guilford, 56-38
Players to watch: F-G Jayla Harris, F Janelle Henderson, F Jadyn Newsome
Who are the Nighthawks? Northern Guilford has played solid basketball with Josh Evans filling in as coach while Kim Furlough undergoes cancer treatments. Seniors Jayla Harris and Janelle Henderson have won state championships, and freshman Jadyn Newsome is the future of the Nighthawks program.
NO. 5 DUDLEY (5-4)
Best win: Northeast Guilford, 46-30 Worst loss: Durham Hillside, 59-27
Players to watch: F Taneij'a Baldwin, F Quinzia Fullmore, G Marissa Wooten
Who are the Panthers? Dudley always seems to get off to a slow start, but the HAECO is an opportunity for the Panthers to turn things around. They got hot in January last year and won 18 straight before falling in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
NO. 6 GRIMSLEY (2-6)
Best win: Western Guilford, 48-45 (OT) Worst loss: at Reagan, 56-22
Players to watch: G Jordan Holmes, G Tajamirah Russell, G Destonie Tisdale
Who are the Whirlies? Grimsley has struggled under first-year coach Titus Duff, but the Whirlies have only two seniors on their roster, so the future looks brighter.
NO. 7 PAGE (1-9)
Win: at South Granville, 47-29 Worst loss: at Thomasville, 53-33
Players to watch: F Brooke Becker, G G Leila Hamoud, G Melanie Niebitsie-Livingston
Who are the Pirates? Injuries haven't helped, but Page has gotten off to a rough start. With three freshmen and four sophomores on the roster, the Pirates are building for the future.
NO. 8 SMITH (0-8)
Closest loss: Carver, 38-32 Worst loss: at Southern Durham, 60-2
Player to watch: G Aniya Sturdivant
Who are the Golden Eagles? This is a program that has fallen on hard times. Smith has been outscored 465-140 and won't find much relief in a strong HAECO field.
