What
NCHSAA Class 4-A West girls third-round playoff game.
Site
Roger Nelson Gymnasium, Greensboro.
Why Northwest Guilford won
Northwest held North Mecklenburg without a field goal until the final 2.2 seconds of the first quarter and handled ball pressure much better than they did Thursday night against Huntersville Hopewell. “We know moving forward that the teams we’ll see will be better and better at pressuring,” coach Haley Hackett said. “There’s no way around. You either put up or shut up. … It was a different kind of mentality than we had on Thursday.”
The hosts also kept a North Meck team that rebounds extremely well off the offensive glass for most of the game. “We knew that going to be a big difference-maker,” Hackett said.
The big difference
Northwest set the tone in each half, never letting North Mecklenburg establish a foothold. The hosts led 15-3 before North Meck hit a shot with 2.2 seconds left in the first quarter and got its posts (Megan Harkey and Jadyn Murray) involved early in the second half and the duo combined for 21 points. “We knew we had to come out for the second half just like it was 0-0,” Hackett said. “They had to come out and play just as hard if not harder.”
Three things we learned
1. The Northwest Guilford Vikings will go as far as senior guards Thalia Carter and Reagan Kargo take them. Having two ballhandlers and scorers who played on a state championship team means never having to panic. Kargo led Northwest with 26 points and Carter added 12. “I can’t even put into words what it means to have that kind of leadership on our team,” Hackett said. “They bring such a calm to the rest of the team knowing that they’re going to do what they do well. They’re consistent. They play hard. They’re leaders on and off the court. Games like this is where they really shine.”
2. If Northwest can get this kind of production from its post players, it will be a handful for top-seeded Mallard Creek. Harkey was involved early before getting into foul trouble, but the 6-foot-6 senior was a particularly big factor in the third quarter with eight points. When Harkey was on the bench, Murray controlled the boards and scored inside off put-backs and post-ups.
3. North Mecklenburg’s Jessica Timmons is a big-time scorer. Even with much of Northwest’s defense geared toward stopping her, the 5-9 junior wing had 23 points.
What they said
“I know I’m the spark for the team and they’re going to feed off that energy the whole game. I have to bring that if we’re going to win.” — Thalia Carter, Northwest Guilford senior guard
“All year long we’ve been working on playing a complete ballgame and that was the most beautiful example of it that we’ve had thus far. … We have to do the little things really well to be successful.” — Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford coach
“Today we were ready. We know we can’t afford to start slowly like we did in Thursday’s game. We were locked in and we executed." — Reagan Kargo, Northwest Guilford senior guard
Next up
Northwest Guilford: Tuesday, at No. 1 seed Charlotte Mallard Creek (26-2). “They have tremendous combo guards who can do just about anything they need,” Hackett said. “They have an inside presence who’s thick and strong and creates a lot of space and sets a lot of screens. … We’re going to see a lot of the same stuff — ball pressure, a press — and they’ll be in our mouth for 32 minutes.”
Box score
North Mecklenburg 5 14 16 12 — 47
Northwest Guilford 15 12 25 19 — 71
No. 12 seed North Mecklenburg (17-12) — Jessica Timmons 23, Neveah Farmer 7, Nye’mah Smith 5, Dearia Page 3, Alonna Dunlap 3, Zoe Henderson 2, Alisha Harris 2, Gianna Jones 2.
No. 4 seed Northwest Guilford (25-3) — Reagan Kargo 26, Thalia Carter 12, Jadyn Murray 12, Megan Harkey 9, Aniston Greene 7, Madison Young 5.
